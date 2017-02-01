World, Europe

European nations can reject asylum seekers with terror links, says court

AFP
Published Feb 1, 2017, 7:42 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 8:04 am IST
It said grounds for exclusion from asylum can also extend to people engaged in the activities of recruitment and transportation of people.
The European Court of Justice in in Luxembourg ruled that an asylum request can be rejected if the person seeking protection has links to a terrorist group. (Photo: AP/File)
 The European Court of Justice in in Luxembourg ruled that an asylum request can be rejected if the person seeking protection has links to a terrorist group. (Photo: AP/File)

Luxembourg: European Union nations can reject asylum seekers who have taken part in a terrorist group’s activities even if their role was confined to logistics, the bloc’s top court ruled on Tuesday.

The European Court of Justice ruled against a Moroccan whose request for asylum in Belgium was rejected after a Belgian court convicted him in 2006 of forging passports for a Moroccan group recruiting jihadists for Iraq.

It said the Moroccan, Mostafa Lounani, had applied for refugee status expressing fears of persecution if he were returned to his home country which would likely view him as a radical Islamist and jihadist.

“An application for asylum can be rejected if the asylum seeker has participated in the activities of a terrorist network,” the court ruled.

“It is not necessary that the asylum seeker personally committed terrorist acts, or instigated such acts, or participated in their commission,” it added.

It said grounds for exclusion from asylum can extend to people engaged in the activities of recruitment, organisation, transportation of people who travel across borders to perpetrate or plot terror attacks.

The Belgian court, it said, had sentenced Lounani to six years in jail for actively participating in the Belgian cell of the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group by forging passports to help volunteers fight in Iraq.

The court also based its decision on the fact that Lounani was a member of the leadership of a terrorist group operating internationally and blacklisted by the United Nations in 2002.

Tags: european union, asylum, terrorism, jihadists, un security council, unsc

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware! Hungry lions on the prowl at Bannerghatta Biological park

In fact, the protective metal fence that keeps animals in the forest area is not erected all along the road.
 

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.
 

Jaitley to take questions from Twitterati after budget

Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 

Watch: Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi dances with none other than Ranveer!

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Azhar Ali doesn't deserve to be Pakistan captain: Moin Khan

Pakistan are currently sitting at the eighth position in the ICC ODI Rankings with 89 points - two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin shuts down the troll asking him ‘to learn’ from Moeen Ali

R Ashwin gave a fitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to learn from Moeen Ali. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Austria to ban full-face veil in public places

An estimated 150 women wear the full niqab in Austria but tourism officials have expressed fears the measures will deter visitors from the Gulf. (Photo: AP)

Indian-origin woman sells home for 2 pounds

Rekha Patel

One million sign petition to cancel Donald Trump's UK state visit

A petition demanding Britain cancel a planned state visit by US President Donald Trump passed one million signatures. (Photo: AFP)

Germany: Horror at garden party as 6 teens found dead

The incident happened in the town of Arnstein in the southern state of Bavaria. (Representational Image)

UK man allegedly raped 9-yr-old boy in animal costume sex ring

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham