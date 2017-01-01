World, Europe

‘Walked on top of people': Istanbul club attack witness describes chaos

AFP
Published Jan 1, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Thirty nine people were killed when the attacker, dressed as Santa, stormed an elite nightclub during New Year.
Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)
 Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

Istanbul: One of the revellers at the Istanbul nightclub which came under attack during New Year celebrations described the chaos and panic as people tried to escape gunman intent on killing as many as possible.

Thirty nine people were killed when at least one attacker -- reportedly dressed as Santa -- stormed an elite nightclub on the Bosphorus where party-goers were celebrating New Year.

they heard  gunshots while people walked on top of one another to escape the elite Reina club on the European side of the city.

Boydas said he had only been in the club with two friends for about 10 minutes before he heard gunshots and his friend collapsed in shock.

"Just as we were settling down, by the door there was a lot of dust and smoke. Gunshots rang out. When those sounds were heard, many girls fainted."

He said that people appeared to be crushed as they ran away from the attacker.

"They say 35 to 40 died but it's probably more because when I was walking, people were walking on top of people," said Boydas, who plays full time for Istanbul club Beylerbeyi SK.

Boydas initially tried to escape holding his friend but upon seeing her older sister faint, the footballer said his friend also passed out.

He described the screams which he said drowned out anything said by the attackers.

"But even if there were shouting, you wouldn't hear because the crowd's screams were 100 times louder," a distressed Boydas added.

'A target'

He described how the area was full of police, saying that officers came quickly to the scene but kept many at the club for prolonged periods during their investigation.

After a slew of attacks in Turkey this year, Boydas said for the first time ever he had feared going out on New Year's Eve.

But while making plans with friends, his fears were dismissed.

"I was hesitant that there could be a fight, something might happen, a bomb. A friend said: 'It wouldn't ever happen in a place like Reina'.

"I said actually the target is places like that. I felt something. I went after the New Year began and it happened 10 minutes after I entered."

Tags: new year, istanbul attack, santa claus, terrorist attack
Location: Turkey, Istanbul, Istanbul

Related Stories

Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

'Santa Claus' attacks packed Istanbul nightclub, leaves 39 dead

The whereabouts of the assailant was not known and it was not clear if he had been caught.
01 Jan 2017 10:10 AM
Outside the Ataturk Airport, after the attack in June. (Photo: File)

A look at the major attacks in Turkey over the past year

With attacks from the Islamis State and other rebel forces, besides the military coup, Turkey has been in a restive state in 2016.
01 Jan 2017 10:31 AM

Business Gallery

It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM's speech: 'Mitron' goes missing, it's 'saathiyon' now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Pic: Kylie Jenner’s last selfie of the year has become a rage on the internet!

Kylie Jenner
 

SRK reveals first look of Rajini's daughter Aishwarya's upcoming film

Rajinikanth had done a cameo in Shah Rukh's 'Ra.one'.
 

An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only.
 

Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience

A still from the film.
 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

A look at the major attacks in Turkey over the past year

Outside the Ataturk Airport, after the attack in June. (Photo: File)

Polish plane makes emergency landing in Prague after bomb threat

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Russia's London embassy condemns 'lame' US over sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin

A 2016 love story: The Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee

Noora Arkavazi, a Kurdish Muslim, and Orthodox Christian Bobi Dodevski quickly fell in love after they met at Macedonian-Serbian border in early March, and celebrated their wedding four months later. (Photo: AFP)

Russia says detains ISIS group planning Moscow attacks

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham