World, Europe

ISIS wants to launch chemical attacks in UK, says security minister

REUTERS
Published Jan 1, 2017, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 6:01 pm IST
The report said no specific chemical plot had been identified but security services are carrying out exercises to prepare for possibility.
ISIS used sulphur mustard gas in an attack on the Syrian town of Marea in August 2015. (Representational Image)
 ISIS used sulphur mustard gas in an attack on the Syrian town of Marea in August 2015. (Representational Image)

London: ISIS terrorists have aspirations to launch mass-casualty chemical attacks on targets in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, UK security minister Ben Wallace said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

Mr Wallace also said British authorities feared that as the terror group was driven out of strongholds in the Middle East - such as the Iraqi city of Mosul - Britons fighting for the group would return home and pose a growing domestic threat.

"The ambition of IS or Daesh is definitely mass-casualty attacks," Mr Wallace told the Sunday Times newspaper.

"They have no moral objection to using chemical weapons against populations and if they could, they would in this country. The casualty figures that could be involved would be everybody's worst fear."

The report said no specific chemical plot had been identified but security services had been carrying out exercises to prepare for the possibility.

ISIS used sulphur mustard gas in an attack on the Syrian town of Marea in August 2015, according to global watchdog the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Mr Wallace pointed to the dismantlement of an ISIS cell in Morocco in February as evidence of the group's ambition to carry out chemical attacks elsewhere.

"Moroccan authorities dismantled a cell involving chemical weapons. They recovered toxic chemical and biological substances and a large stock of fertiliser. The substances found could have been used to produce home-made explosives and could have been transformed into a deadly toxin," he said.

About 800 Britons are thought to have travelled to Syria, many to join Islamic State, since the outbreak of the civil war in that country. Around 100 have been killed.

"The big concern is if Mosul collapses and all the other bases of Isis (Islamic State) collapse. We know there are a significant number of [Britons] fighting for IS in Syria. They will probably want to come home," said Mr Wallace.

In a separate report, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper quoted the head of Britain's regulator of charities as saying that reports of links between charities and extremism had trebled over the past three years to reach a record high.

The Charity Commission made 630 referrals to police in 2015/16 over "allegations made ... about abuse of charities for terrorist or extremist purposes, including concerns about charities operating in Syria and other higher risk areas", the report said.

Tags: isis, islamic state, isis in europe, isis attacks, terrorist attack
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
Numerous celebrities were seen at various places in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Priyanka, Arjun, Abhi-Ash, other stars up the glamour quotient
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

The helpless victim, however, tries to defend himself. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Kareena rings in the New Year with cousin Ranbir, Karisma and Saif

It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.
 

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over Salman Khan now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.
 

Mohammad Kaif gives trolls a fitting reply after being criticised for doing yoga

Some fans criticised Kaif for doing yoga, which they termed as
 

From weight loss to remaining injury-free: fitness resolutions for 2017

Pumping iron in the gym is not the only way one can stay physically fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why PM did not use his salutation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Brazilian man kills ex-wife, relatives on New Year's eve

Cpl. Marta Aurelia said Sunday that the man was carrying

Manhunt underway for Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

British PM promises 'right' Brexit deal in New Year message

British PM Theresa May. (Photo: File)

‘Walked on top of people': Istanbul club attack witness describes chaos

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

A look at the major attacks in Turkey over the past year

Outside the Ataturk Airport, after the attack in June. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham