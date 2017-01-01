2 Indian nationals among 39 dead in Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

Istanbul: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday informed that two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the Istanbul nightclub attack.

"I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat," Swaraj tweeted.

Apart from Indian nations, there were other foreigners who lost their lives in the attack.

"There are foreigners and Turks, but the majority are foreigners. From different countries -- Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya," said Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Authorities have said 39 people were killed, including at least 15 foreigners, and 65 others wounded. However Turkish officials have yet to give details on nationals of which foreign countries were killed and wounded.

Belgium's foreign ministry has confirmed a Belgian-Turkish dual national was killed in the attack while Paris said three French nationals were injured.

The Israeli foreign ministry said a young Israeli woman was killed and another Israeli wounded.