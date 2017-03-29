World, Australia and New Zealand

Australian man rapes mother, daughter in separate incidents, jailed for 18 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Judge Lacava mentioned this act, in the face of the woman's injury and pain was the worst of Bulduk's offending.
 A few months later, Bulduck also raped the woman’s teenage daughter by jumping into her bedroom. (Representational Image))

Melbourne: A balaclava-clad man, who raped a woman and her teenage daughter at their Melbourne home, has been jailed for at least 13 years, the Daily Mail reported.

The rapist, Davut Bulduk, who was on drugs at the time of the attacks, first raped the 39-year-old woman in 2015 and year later raped her 16-year-old daughter in 2016.

Stating that the community must be protected from the rapist's 'vile and repugnant' offences, Victorian County Court judge Paul Lacava on Wednesday sentenced Bulduk to a maximum of 18 years in prison, with a 13-year non-parole period.

The 31-year-old attacker stormed into the home of the victim with a knife, when the woman had just stepped out of the shower. She saw Bulduk naked expect his balaclava-clad face, and he threatened her with knife if she screamed out for help.

The victim had had a genital surgery, which got undone after the rape, causing pain and bleeding. The attacker ordered her to clean herself up before continuing to rape her.

While hearing all this in the law of court, Judge Lacava mentioned this act, in the face of the woman's injury and pain was the worst of Bulduk's offending.

A few months later, Bulduck also raped the woman’s teenage daughter by jumping into her bedroom.

The 16- year-old school girl woke up to find him standing in her room, wearing a balaclava and holding her underwear, the court heard.

The judge noted that the drugs were only partly to blame because there was obvious planning involved in both assaults.

The judge further pointed that both victims would suffer permanent psychological damage from the assaults and lived in constant fear.

Judge Lacava said “Bulduk had shown remorse for his actions and early pleas of guilty earned him a slight discount on sentence”.

