Australian man rapes minor daughter, puts her on contraceptives; jailed for incest

Sydney: The NSW Court of Criminal Appeal has rejected a British man’s appeal to slash his 18-year prison sentence which was handed to him for raping this daughter in the early 1970s. The now 72-year-old man repeatedly sexually abused his daughter from the age of 10 and gave her contraceptive pills at 13 so that she would not be pregnant.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the girl, now in her 50s, was first sexually abused on a family holiday, by the father who was in his 30s. He had threatened her that she would never see her brother again if she told anyone about the abuse.

At the age of 12, after undertaking sex education classes at school, the girl had questioned her father about the act, but he said, “The school has taught you wrong. I love you and that's the reason that I do it.”

The girl told her friend about the abuse when she was 14 years old, but the incident was not reported to the police until as late as 2010. The victim’s mother filed for divorce when she was told about the rapes. In June 2013, the accused was transferred from England and given an 18 years prison sentence in October 2014. He had pleaded guilty to five counts of rape and one count of buggery.

The man will be eligible for parole on February 22, 2022.

The court was quoted as saying that (he) the accused appears to have had a sense of entitlement to the serious criminal mistreatment of his daughter. It observed that the child had no power over the perpetrator and had to submit to his will.

The man’s lawyers appealed the sentence in 2016, asking his health conditions such as dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, to be taken into consideration. But the appeal was rejected.

The man was interviewed by clinical psychologist Laura Durkin who said the man tried to justify his crime by saying that the girl had consented to the abuse most of the time.