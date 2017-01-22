 LIVE !  :  With India five wickets down in chase, England are in command to win the third ODI in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI) Live: 5-down India face an uphill task in Kolkata
 
Video: Veil-clad woman faces racial slurs, called 'terrorist' in Australia

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 7:16 pm IST
"Who are you? Why you got a mask? Terrorist. You got a gun?" she is heard yelling in the video.
Screenshot from the video shared on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)
 Screenshot from the video shared on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)

Sydney: A Muslim student wearing a full face veil in Australia was allegedly targeted with racial and discriminatory slurs by another woman who called her a "terrorist" while asking 'why have you got a mask'.

The incident, which took place at Macquarie University in Sydney, was recorded on a camera in which the woman can be seen abusing the Muslim student wearing a 'niqab' or a full face veil, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Ramzy Alamudi posted the shocking video on Facebook, saying he was shocked by what happened on Friday at Macquarie University, where his wife attends.

"As we entered the car, my wife (who wears an Islamic veil niqab) decides to smile politely and wave innocently at the lady assuming everything was good...This is where the entire situation just turned upside down," Alamudi wrote.

"The lady flips it...she blows up in a rage ... starts pointing at my wife and screaming (expletive) Take it off!!' (referring to my wife's veil)," he said.

"She then runs towards our car, and I urge my wife to lock her door and start recording if anything happens. The video will tell you the rest of the story...she pounds on my window and continues to hurl racial and discriminatory slurs at my wife. 'Take it off! You Muslim terrorist!'," Alamudi said.

"Who are you? Why you got a mask? Terrorist. You got a gun?" she is heard yelling in the video.

Alamudi then got out of the car after the woman grabbed the windscreen wipers of his car.

As he was trying to calm her down, she is seen to begin pushing him and a scuffle ensues.

A witness, Emily Grace Guff, also posted a video of the altercation, expressed her shock that the woman was physically attacking the man who was trying to protect his wife.

"As myself and another bystander approach the two, we made the shocking discovery that this poor man was actually trying to fight off this woman from his wife, who was sitting inside their car behind him," she posted, adding they heard the woman claiming she 'didn't feel safe' around the covered Muslim woman.

The 35-year-old woman has since been charged with common assault and damaging property.

She was given a field court attendance notice to appear at Burwood Local Court on March 13.

"Unfortunately, this type of Islamophobia isn't isolated to this one individual and incident. Rather, it is an overarching systematic issue in our society that continues to be bred by the propaganda of the media and politicians. This is the problem," Alamudi said.

The attack comes amid assaults targeting hijab-clad women in different parts of the world from the US to the UK.

Tags: niqab, xenophobia, terrorist, racism
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

