World, Australia and New Zealand

Australian teen stabs man 70 times after boyfriend threatens, drugs her

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 21, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
The girl, Thompson was charged with murder but pleaded guilty since she feared her family’s safety.
The victim was stabbed 70 times with a knife and an axe. (Photo: Representational)
 The victim was stabbed 70 times with a knife and an axe. (Photo: Representational)

Gippsland: A court in Australia has sentenced a teenager to 10 years in prison for murdering a young father, Jack Nankervis, by stabbing him 70 times with a knife and an axe in June 2014. The killing took place at a Morwell apartment in Gippsland, Victoria which belonged to the accused, Bonnie Sawyer-Thompson.

According to a report in Daily Mail, she was forced to commit the murder by her boyfriend, Phillip Mifsud, who threatened to kill her family and forcibly injected her with drugs. Thompson was charged with murder but pleaded guilty since she feared for her family’s safety. She will be eligible for parole in four years.

The victim was with the girl and her boyfriend before he was murdered. All three had taken cannabis, GHB (Gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid) and ice. When Thompson attacked the victim, he was unable to defend himself due to intoxication.

Mifsud had walked out of the house before the incident. There were no charges against him over his alleged involvement in Nankervis' death.

Throughout their relationship, Thompson had been frequently abused by Mifsud, who made her swallow bullet cases and put a firecracker inside her clothes. He had also burnt her with cigarettes, injected her with drugs and broken a bottle on her head.

Tags: murder, drugs, abuse, jack nankervis, phillip mifsud, bonnie sawyer-thompson, gippsland murder
Location: Australia, Victoria

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with other members of the Kapoor family and relatives late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif, Karisma, others celebrate Babita Kapoor's birthday
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were guests on the dance-based reality show 'Nach Baliye' in an episode that was shot on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Harbhajan-Geeta groove with Sonakshi and contestants on Nach Baliye
Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra launched a song from their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann get musical at Meri Pyaari Bindu song launch
Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Kangana clearly learned those 12 lines and came,’ says Karan over her nepotism note

Karan Johar with Kangana Ranaut.
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaks, with dual camera and much more

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has speculated the Galaxy Note 8 have features that differ from those of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus significantly.
 

Karan to invite Kangana for his next party; are they burying the hatchet?

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut.
 

Major relief for Dhanush as Madras court squashes paternity claims by couple

The actor also refuted their claim while stating that this was a way to extort money from him.
 

After Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus on its way?

(Representational image)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ has complicated device architecture

Most of the components in the Galaxy S8+ are glued, making it unnecessarily complex to repair. (image:ifixit)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

You say Austria, I say Australia: Airbus trips up on tricky typo

Airbus was being investigated by authorities in Australia for offences such as bribery or fraud. (File Photo)

Australia tightens rules for citizenship after scrapping visa popular with Indians

Under the new reforms, the applicants must be permanent residents for at least four years -- three years longer than at present -- and must be committed to embrace 'Australian values'.

New Zealand tightens skilled immigration rules, Indians likely to face heat

New Zealand's Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse (Photo: Facebook)

'Australia first' foreign visa changes spark cheers, fears

US Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Photo: AFP)

Now, Australia abolishes visa programme used largely by Indians

Australian PM Malcom Turnbull. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham