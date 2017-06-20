World, Australia and New Zealand

Indian-origin owners of former Australian cafe fined for exploiting Indian worker

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
The worker, an Indian national in his late 20s, was threatened with visa cancellation if he didn’t pay back 18,000 dollars.
Chokhani formerly owned and ran the Coffee Club at Nundah Village Shopping Centre in Brisbane with his wife. (File Photo)
 Chokhani formerly owned and ran the Coffee Club at Nundah Village Shopping Centre in Brisbane with his wife. (File Photo)

Sydney: Indian-origin owners of a former coffee club have been fined more than 180,000 dollars in Australia for exploiting an Indian employee by forcing him to hand back his wages and threatening to have his visa cancelled if he refused.

Federal Court Judge Michael Jarrett fined Saandeep Chokhani 30,000 dollars and imposed a further 150,000 dollars penalty against the company he and his wife owned over the unlawful cash-back arrangement, Australian Associated Press reported.

Chokhani formerly owned and ran the Coffee Club at Nundah Village Shopping Centre in Brisbane with his wife.

The worker, an Indian national in his late 20s, was threatened with visa cancellation if he didn’t pay back 18,000 dollars.

The Indian worker was sponsored by a company run by Chokhani and his wife to work as a cook while on a ‘457 visa’, the most common visa for Australian or overseas employers to sponsor skilled foreign workers to work temporarily in the country.

The court found that Chokhani, who then owned and operated a Coffee Club franchise at Nundah, had failed to pay the Indian national any wages for four months from July to November 2014 and for another four weeks in Feburary/March 2015.

He then transferred just over 19,300 dollars to the worker, only to ask him to pay back 18,000 dollars and in 2015 threatened to have the worker’s 457 visa cancelled unless he complied.

Judge Jarrett said the worker felt he did not have any choice but to pay the money and Mr Chokani’s behaviour was “especially egregious” and a grotesque exploitation of the power imbalance between the two men.

“He could not leave his employment because if he did so he would breach a condition of his visa and his ability to remain in Australia would be seriously compromised. He was effectively working for nothing,” Judge Jarrett said.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said she was concerned that cashback schemes were being used by unscrupulous operators to get around record-keeping laws and disguise serious underpayment of wages.

Tags: federal court, indian worker, saandeep chokhani
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Dravid to get 2-year extension as u-19, India A coach?

Rahul Dravid looks all set to continue as the head coach of the India junior and second tier teams. (Photo: PTI)
 

Love fails Kannada actor and reality TV star Huccha Venkat, attempts suicide

Huccha Venkat
 

Pakistan TV anchor berates India after ICC Champions Trophy win vs Kohli’s men; video

Pakistani TV anchor Aamir Liaquat went berserk and targeted former and current Indian cricketers, Rishi Kapoor, PM Narendra Modi and also took the “baap-beta” analogy head on following Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph. (Photo: Screengrab / AP / AFP)
 

Watch: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s badassery in Baadshaho is intriguing to a T!

Screen grabs from the teaser of the film.
 

Did Virat Kohli speak to CAC about Anil Kumble before ICC Champions Trophy final?

The media has been abuzz with reports of differences between India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy to be scrapped for more T20 World Cups?

India are due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but Richardson warned Monday it was by no means certain the event would go ahead. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australia announces online visa applications for Indians from July

Online lodgement for visitor visa applications is a significant enhancement that will benefit Indian applicants seeking to visit Australia. (Photo: File)

China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Australia; passengers terrified

An unnamed passenger on board said that he could smell something burning. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Australian German Shepherd 'had its day': dog sacked for being sociable

Gavel loved meeting strangers and would much rather play with someone than help arrest them. (Photo: Facebook)

Saudi Arabia players deny silence for 1 minute

The Australian soccer federation, known as FFA, said after the match that the Saudis knew about the plan to hold a minute’s silence before Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match but declined to participate.

Australian PM says Melbourne siege 'a terrorist attack'

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham