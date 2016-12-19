 LIVE !  :  161-run stand between KL Rahul and Karun Nair put India in a commanding position. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: India cross 400-run mark in Chennai
 
Muslim woman 'abused', hit with bottle for not saying 'Merry Christmas'

The man allegedly called her a "f***ing Muslim c***" before hitting her with his beer bottle.
The victim was assaulted after a heated exchange of words with an unidentified man. (Photo: AP, Representational Image)
 The victim was assaulted after a heated exchange of words with an unidentified man. (Photo: AP, Representational Image)

Perth: A burqa-clad woman was verbally abused and attacked with a beer bottle outside a shopping complex in Australia's Perth in an apparent hate crime incident.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim was assaulted after a heated exchange of words with an unidentified man.

The report stated that the woman was walking into a Coles store when a man approached her and said 'Merry Christmas', to which she responded saying 'happy holidays'.

The man then allegedly called her a "f***ing Muslim c***" before hitting her with his beer bottle. He is also accused of ripping off the woman's hijab and running away with it.

The woman later reported the incident to Islamophobia Register Australia.

