Muslim woman 'abused', hit with bottle for not saying 'Merry Christmas'

The victim was assaulted after a heated exchange of words with an unidentified man. (Photo: AP, Representational Image)

Perth: A burqa-clad woman was verbally abused and attacked with a beer bottle outside a shopping complex in Australia's Perth in an apparent hate crime incident.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim was assaulted after a heated exchange of words with an unidentified man.

The report stated that the woman was walking into a Coles store when a man approached her and said 'Merry Christmas', to which she responded saying 'happy holidays'.

The man then allegedly called her a "f***ing Muslim c***" before hitting her with his beer bottle. He is also accused of ripping off the woman's hijab and running away with it.

The woman later reported the incident to Islamophobia Register Australia.