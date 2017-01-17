World, Australia and New Zealand

Australia, Malaysia, China halt MH370 underwater search

Published Jan 17, 2017
The Malaysia Airlines aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.
The plane has not been located in the 120,000 square kilometre search area of the southern Indian Ocean, the statement said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The plane has not been located in the 120,000 square kilometre search area of the southern Indian Ocean, the statement said.

Sydney: The deep sea hunt for missing flight MH370 has been suspended, the Australian, Malaysian and Chinese governments said on Tuesday.

The Malaysia Airlines aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.

The plane "has not been located" in the 120,000 square kilometre (46,000 square mile) search area of the southern Indian Ocean, a statement from the three nations said.

"To date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft. Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended, the statement said.

