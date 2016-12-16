 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets but England look to dominate India on Day 1 of the fifth Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: Jadeja removes Root before tea interval
 
Australia: Mother starves 3-month-old daughter to death, hides body in shed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2016, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 2:22 pm IST
The toddler's body was found in a mummified state in July last year.
Tamara Louise Thompson with her daughters. (Photo: Facebook)
Geraldton: An Australian woman was arrested for starving her three-month-old daughter to death and leaving her dead body to decompose in a shed. The incident took place in Western Australia's Geraldton city.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused identified as Tamara Louise Thompson, confessed that she failed to provide proper nourishment to her daughter, Destiny.

The toddler's body was found in a mummified state in July last year. It was wrapped in a cloth, placed in a cardboard box.

During the trial of the case, Thompson confessed to the murder and said that she did not want the baby as she was unplanned. She also told the court that the baby reminded her of her father, a meth dealer who had nothing to with the child as well as Thompson.

Prosecutors said that Destiny was born six weeks premature and needed special attention. Instead, Thompson would leave her in a baby cot and keep a baby bottle filled with milk beside her.

The court was also told that Thompson would never bother to ensure if Destiny drank the milk.

Her neighbours told the investigators that they would often ask Thompson about the baby, but she would give them different stories every time and avoid further discussion.

The incident came to light when Thompson's landlord inspected the house and discovered Destiny's corpse, leading to her arrest.

After her arrest, Thompson told police officials about how relieved she felt after getting rid of Destiny.

Tags: child abuse, child cruelty, child endangerment, crime

