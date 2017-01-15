'Mom abused me, had sex with me': Aussie man reveals torment he faced as child

The victim also revealed that he was warned by his mother to not talk to anyone about the abuse as people would not understand him. (Representational Image)

Melbourne: An Australian man has revealed the years of horrific abuse he faced as a child at the hands of his mother.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the man said that the abuse began when he was 12-years-old. He described his mother as 'mentally unwell' and said that she had sex with him one day when he was recovering from sickness.

"She had this big bedroom and if we were ever sick or anything like that we'd stay in her bed. One day she just initiated it, she just started touching me and it just went from there," he said in an interview.

"She preyed on the fact I was coming into puberty and made me feel important and special," he added.

The victim also revealed that he was warned by his mother to not talk to anyone about the abuse as people would not understand him. He said that the abuse stopped only when his mother passed away. As years passed, he grew up and buried the traumatic memories deep inside him. He also got married in the 90's. However, he kept this a secret from his wife until recently when he told her about the abuse.

"It's really hard to tell someone you love, "By the way, my mother abused me and I had sex with my mother," he told his wife.