Australia: Dad rapes daughter for 9 yrs, records abuse to share with pals; jailed

Published Dec 14, 2016, 2:30 pm IST
The paedophile sexually abused his daughter from the age of two until she became 'too old' for him.
He also recorded the sexual acts he performed on her and shared it with his paedophile friends. (Representational image)
Canberra: An Australian paedophile father has been jailed for 14 years for sexually abusing his daughter for over nine years until she became too old to satisfy his needs.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, abused the victim from the age of two. He also recorded the sexual acts he performed on her and shared it with his paedophile friends.

While the case was under trial at the district court, judge said that the accused’s actions were the ‘grossest thing any parent could do to their own child’.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that the accused would wait until his wife and stepdaughter left the house and as soon as he got a chance, he would ‘groom’ the victim.

They also accused him of downloading indecent images of children from the internet. Some of the images showed children being ‘sadistically tortured’, said the judge.

“It is not the behaviour or conduct that can be seen anywhere else in the animal kingdom. That material is baseless and it is difficult to comprehend how you could possess it,” the judge said in his ruling.

The accused pleaded guilty to 51 offences of child abuse, including 19 counts of sexual penetration and 24 counts of making child abuse videos.

He will be eligible for parole after 12 years in prison.

