World, Australia and New Zealand

Australia: Man rapes stepdaughters for over a decade, jailed for 11 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
The girls were of the age five and six respectively, when the abuse started and continued until 2015, when both of them turned 15.
The incident came to light after the victims called a kids’ helpline. (Representational Image)
 The incident came to light after the victims called a kids’ helpline. (Representational Image)

Townsville: An Australian who was arrested on the charges of raping his stepdaughters for over a decade, has been sent to 11 years in prison.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 43-year-old accused was in a ‘de facto’ relationship with the victims’ mother. In fact, the victims addressed him as their ‘dad.’

The girls were of the age five and six respectively when the abuse started. The abuse continued until 2015, when both of them turned 15.

The older sibling told the police that her stepfather abused her ‘every night they were alone together.’

The prosecutor was also quoted as saying that the accused had told the victim that he loved her and that it would be their ‘little secret.’

The accused had also allegedly raped the older girl once when the younger girl was sleeping below in her bunk bed and the mother was in the kitchen.

The incident came to light after the victims called a kids’ helpline.

The defence, however, argued that the accused had set up a trust fund for the victims and had also fathered two sons with the victims’ mother, to mitigate the judgement.

The accused was sentenced to eleven years in jail with the court proclaiming him as a serious offender.

Tags: man rapes stepdaughter, jailed, molestation, rape
Location: Australia, Queensland, Townsville

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Russian woman in UK warms beds for helping strangers sleep well

She is planning on hiring more women as the service is popular (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rising demand for 'designer vaginas': A sexual revolution in sex-shy India?

The Barbie Doll labiapolasty is one of the most popular among young women (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amount of time spent on social media is enough to read 200 books

Reading at all places is a useful strategy (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Japanese man balances coin in unbelievable positions

You won't believe it until you see it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sachin Tendulkar reveals release date of his biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

The first poster of the biopic, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was released in April 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitterati slam Virender Sehwag after Blind T20 World Cup tweet

Virender Sehwag has gained a lot of fan following for his exploits on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand warns of exploding whale carcasses after mass stranding

German visitor Lea Stubbe rubs water on a pilot whale that beached itself at the remote Farewell Spit on the tip of the South Island of New Zealand.

‘Catastrophic’ fire worsens Australia heatwave

A screen-grab shows a bushfire in New South Wales.

As 300 whales swim away, hope that New Zealand's crisis may be over

Over 200 whales were stranded on a New Zealand coastline late Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Woman throws beer cans at hijab-clad woman, abuses her in New Zealand

Mehpara Khan, 28, a communications consultant, and her four friends were returning to Auckland from a road trip when they stopped in Huntly to use the bathroom and were abused by a woman walking by. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

More than 200 whales swim away after New Zealand stranding

German visitor Lea Stubbe rubs water on a pilot whale that beached itself at the remote Farewell Spit on the tip of the South Island of New Zealand.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham