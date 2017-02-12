 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay walks back as Bangladesh celebrate his dismissal. (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Taskin Ahmed gets rid of Indian openers
 
World, Australia and New Zealand

Woman throws beer cans at hijab-clad woman, abuses her in New Zealand

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Khan has posted a video on Twitter that shows another woman flinging cans of what appears to be alcohol at her and yelling expletive-laden abuse.
Mehpara Khan, 28, a communications consultant, and her four friends were returning to Auckland from a road trip when they stopped in Huntly to use the bathroom and were abused by a woman walking by. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 Mehpara Khan, 28, a communications consultant, and her four friends were returning to Auckland from a road trip when they stopped in Huntly to use the bathroom and were abused by a woman walking by. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Melbourne: A Hijab-clad Muslim woman and her friends in New Zealand were targets of foul-mouthed racist comments at a rest stop with a woman yelling expletives and throwing beer cans at them.

Mehpara Khan, 28, a communications consultant, and her four friends were returning to Auckland from a road trip when they stopped in Huntly to use the bathroom and were abused by a woman walking by.

Khan has posted a video on Twitter that shows another woman flinging cans of what appears to be alcohol at her and yelling expletive-laden abuse.

"All of a sudden this woman comes out of the bathroom and starts swearing at us and telling us that we don't belong there and that we are Muslim b......, that need to F-off, basically," Khan was quoted as saying by Nea Zealand Herald.

"She then threw a beer can at me and two at my two friends. I'm covered in beer - I feel disgusting," Khan wrote. "We weren't doing anything, we didn't actually even initially realise she was talking to us," she said.

"Once she threw in the line of Muslim b-words that's when we realised she was yelling at us," she said.

"At this point I decided to start filming her." The 27-year-old woman who carried out the attack is shown in the recording ordering Khan and her friends to get back.

A police spokesman said they were "aware" of the video and a formal complaint had been laid. "Police are assessing the information," the spokesman said

Islamic Women's Council's spokeswoman Anjum Rahman said she was appalled, but not entirely surprised, by the abuse.

"A small number of New Zealanders behaved in that way. She would like to meet with the woman filmed swearing and hurling abuse to help change her attitude towards Muslims," Rahman said.

However, Khan has received an outpouring of support after posting the video.

"Thanks everyone for your comments and support - this is so overwhelming. I'm still with the police - will try and respond once I'm done," Khan tweeted.

"My phone is over run with positive messages right now. So good to know that we as Kiwis don't accept this as our NZ," she said.

Tags: racial abuse, burqa-clad woman, new zealand, hate crime
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

Lifestyle Gallery

Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 5S comes cheap, thanks to Apple’s latest deal

Apple iPhone 5s Gold.
 

Watch: R Ashwin creates history, becomes fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin got two important wickets in the first innings of India’s one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: BCCI)
 

WhatsApp's crucial new feature to provide better security

(Representational image)
 

Box-office: Akshay packs a 'Jolly good' punch, grosses nearly 30 crs in two days

A still from the film.
 

J. K. Rowling blasts Trump defender Piers Morgan in Twitter battle

Morgan accused Rowling of being
 

DNA evidence exonerates dog from death sentence in US

Jeb, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was the service dog for Kenneth Job, 79, an Air Force veteran with neurodegenerative disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth who uses Jed to help him stand and walk. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

More than 200 whales swim away after New Zealand stranding

German visitor Lea Stubbe rubs water on a pilot whale that beached itself at the remote Farewell Spit on the tip of the South Island of New Zealand.

In a first, ISIS militant stripped of his Australian citizenship

Khaled Sharrouf -- who made headlines in 2014 when he posted an image on Twitter of his young son holding a severed head -- had his citizenship revoked earlier this year, The Australian newspaper reported Saturday. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Highest paid Australian official earns 10 times more than the Prime Minister

Ahmed Fahour is the CEO of Australian Post and earns an annual remuneration of $4.3 million. (Photo: Twitter)

New Zealand PM Bill English has 'sensible, polite' talk with Trump

English told the radio station that he and Trump also discussed China and North Korea. (Photo: AP)

One in 14 Catholic priests accused of abuse in Australia

Cardinal George Pell. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham