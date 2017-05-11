Boys waved ISIS flags, wore terror group’s t-shirts to school: Aussie teacher

On another occasion, a group of students cornered her against the wall and started reciting the Koran, she said. (File Photo)

Sydney: A primary teacher in Australia has shared a shocking story about her class, saying that boys aged between 10 and 13 wore pro Islamic State (IS) t-shirts and recited Koran while cornering her.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the teacher whose identity wasn’t revealed, explained that the horrific incident happened with her during a programme called Outsiders hosted by former federal Labor leader Mark Latham.

She said the boys had once come into class waving flags of a foreign country, which she believed to be ISIS flags since something was written in Urdu on them.

She added that on one occasion, a few boys entered school wearing t-shirts that appeared to have the ISIS flag slogan on them, the report said.

On another occasion, a group of students cornered her against the wall and started reciting the Koran, she said.

Other students attending class, both Muslim and non-Muslim, were also frightened by these events, the teacher said.

The teacher believed that the students' behaviour worsened after the watching ABC’s children's current affairs program Behind The News. She claimed that the ABC programme is slightly sympathetic to ISIS.

But the ABC spokesperson criticized the teacher’s claim and said, “Any such claim would be nonsensical and offensive”.

Meanwhile, confirming the primary teacher’s revelation, Department of Education spokesman said that the incidents she described had indeed taken place.