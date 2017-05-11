World, Australia and New Zealand

Boys waved ISIS flags, wore terror group’s t-shirts to school: Aussie teacher

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 11, 2017, 9:29 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 9:29 pm IST
Teacher said the boys had once come into class waving flags of a foreign country, which she believed to be ISIS flags.
On another occasion, a group of students cornered her against the wall and started reciting the Koran, she said. (File Photo)
 On another occasion, a group of students cornered her against the wall and started reciting the Koran, she said. (File Photo)

Sydney: A primary teacher in Australia has shared a shocking story about her class, saying that boys aged between 10 and 13 wore pro Islamic State (IS) t-shirts and recited Koran while cornering her.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the teacher whose identity wasn’t revealed, explained that the horrific incident happened with her during a programme called Outsiders hosted by former federal Labor leader Mark Latham.

She said the boys had once come into class waving flags of a foreign country, which she believed to be ISIS flags since something was written in Urdu on them.

She added that on one occasion, a few boys entered school wearing t-shirts that appeared to have the ISIS flag slogan on them, the report said.

On another occasion, a group of students cornered her against the wall and started reciting the Koran, she said.

Other students attending class, both Muslim and non-Muslim, were also frightened by these events, the teacher said.

The teacher believed that the students' behaviour worsened after the watching ABC’s children's current affairs program Behind The News. She claimed that the ABC programme is slightly sympathetic to ISIS.

But the ABC spokesperson criticized the teacher’s claim and said, “Any such claim would be nonsensical and offensive”.

Meanwhile, confirming the primary teacher’s revelation, Department of Education spokesman said that the incidents she described had indeed taken place.

Tags: australian teacher, koran, isis flags, school students
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Solid support guaranteed as tickets for India matches in Champions Trophy sold out

There won’t be any shortage of support for Virat Kohli-led Team India as all the tickets for the Champions Trophy matches involving the defending champions India are sold out. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Commuters in China push away 100 tonne train to free stranded woman

The crowd displayed extraordinary courage and teamwork (Photo: Facebook)
 

How good is Honor’s brand new EMUI 5.0?

You will still find it confused between choosing the best of iOS and stock Android interfaces. (Image: EMUI 5.1 logo)
 

BCCI not ready for India-Pakistan series even in India, alleges PCB

"We will keep our programmes as they are, but not playing a series against India does hurt our revenue generation," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

Confirmed! Katrina is a part of Aamir-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindustan

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

18-month-old baby weighing 31 kg uncontrollably gains 2 kg every month

The child's parents have visited every doctor without luck (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australian state apologizes to men convicted for gay sex

Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (Photo: AP)

Aussie court increases jail sentence for man who thrashed partner’s baby nephew

The initial sentence upset the victim Bobby Webber’s parents, who felt that Nolan didn’t 'deserve to breathe' and felt ‘there was no justice served’. (Photo: Representational)

In political first, Australian senator breastfeeds new born child in Parliament

Larissa Waters, upper house Senate of Australian Parliament (Photo: Twitter)

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)

ISIS fighter’s son can return to Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Photo:ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham