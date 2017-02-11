 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav is the pick of the Indian bowlers as Virat Kohli-led side is all over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Ban Test, Day 3: India dominant, as 6-down Bangladesh go for tea
 
World, Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand rescuers form human chain to help stranded whales

REUTERS
Published Feb 11, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
The rescuers have so far prevented about 200 pilot whales from stranding themselves again in a remote bay, where 300 of them died this week.
Whales are stranded at Farewell Spit near Nelson, New Zealand. (Photo: AFP)
 Whales are stranded at Farewell Spit near Nelson, New Zealand. (Photo: AFP)

Sydney: Whale rescuers in New Zealand linked arms in neck-deep water on Saturday to try and prevent about 200 pilot whales from stranding themselves again in a remote bay, where 300 of the animals died this week.

The incident, in the shallow muddy waters of Golden Bay, at the northwest tip of South Island, was New Zealand's largest known whale stranding since 1985, when 450 of the animals were stranded in Auckland, and the third largest on record.

A group of about 100 volunteers, supported by three boats, successfully turned the whales away from shore by blocking their path, conservation officials said in a statement.

By mid-afternoon, the whales had moved offshore and were being monitored by boat as the tide dropped.

"Emotionally, it's quite stressful, because you can hear the whales calling, which is really quite strong," one volunteer told broadcaster TVNZ.

Although about 100 whales stranded overnight were floated just after dawn, a fifth of that number beached themselves again in the afternoon.

"These whales are not in good condition and will be euthanised to relieve their suffering," the department of conservation said in its statement.

Since a conservation worker spotted the whales washed ashore on Thursday evening, rescuers have spent two days pouring water over the beached whales to try and keep them cool, while waiting to catch high tides to carry them out to sea again.

School children have sung to soothe the distressed animals.

The scale of the latest event "was a shock," even for a country with the most whale strandings in the world, said Darren Grover of Project Jonah, a marine environmental group.

The precise cause was not known, though beached whales are not uncommon at Golden Bay, whose murky low-lying waters Project Jonah says can confuse the marine mammals' sonar, leaving them vulnerable to stranding when the tide ebbs.

Pilot whales are not listed as endangered, but little is known about their population in New Zealand waters.

Tags: human chain, whale

Entertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is all excited as he hosts 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017
Celebrities were seen at a screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' held by Akshay Kumar late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar hosts Jolly LLB 2 screening for B-Town
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen having a great time on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show where they promoted their film 'Rangoon' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana put on their dancing shoes on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen as they stepped out casually and at events on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Gauri, Parineeti, Emraan, others shine as they step out
Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebrities were seen at an alumni meet of their alma mater Kirori Mal College, Delhi in Mumbai where they raised funds for the renovation of an auditorium of the university. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan raises funds for alma mater with celebrity alumni
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
 

The next iPhone will unlock with your eyes: Report

The upcoming range of iPhone is already said to feature OLED panels from Samsung Display.
 

Porn website xHamster is redirecting users to sex education videos

Utah lawmakers had rejected the bill where parents could opt their children into more comprehensive sex education.
 

'The Flying Bum' will fly again

The root cause of the previous crash is known, but the company does not want to share any details.
 

De Kock goes past MS Dhoni to become fastest wicketkeeper to score 3,000 ODI runs

Quinton De Kock achieved this feat after smashing 109 off just 87 balls in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Centurion. (Photo: AP)
 

Mohammad Irfan suspended from PSL for alleged involvement in spot-fixing

It is reported that Mohammad Irfan was sent back to Pakistan after his mobile was seized by the anti-corruption unit who suspected of his involvement in fixing. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Highest paid Australian official earns 10 times more than the Prime Minister

Ahmed Fahour is the CEO of Australian Post and earns an annual remuneration of $4.3 million. (Photo: Twitter)

New Zealand PM Bill English has 'sensible, polite' talk with Trump

English told the radio station that he and Trump also discussed China and North Korea. (Photo: AP)

One in 14 Catholic priests accused of abuse in Australia

Cardinal George Pell. (Photo: AP)

Indian-origin woman sixth to die in the Australia car rampage

SHARE PICTURE Visitors lay flowers at a floral tribute on Bourke street in Melbourne on January 22, 2017, after a man went on a rampage in a car. (Photo: AFP)

AAP supporters make human chain in Australia

Voting to elect new assemblies in five Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will kick off on February 4 with polling planned in seven phases. (Photo: PTI/ Rresentational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham