Australia: Man murders wife, burns her body in acid; jailed for life

Cairns, Queensland: A 70-year-old Australian man has been sentence to life in prison for murdering his Chinese-origin wife and dissolving her corpse in acid at their home in the Australian city of Cairns.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused identified as Klaus Andres told investigators that his wife Li Ping Cao, accused him of cheating and left his home after an argument between the two. However, police refused to believe his story and launched an investigation into Li Ping’sdisappearance.

During investigation, police got suspicious when they learned that the accused had bought 40 litres of acid from a hardware store.

“We established that he'd not only purchased acid on that day, but a number of days, and he'd purchased a total of 60 litres of acid - which is an enormous amount of acid to buy,” police said in a statement.

Thereafter, police launched a search operation at the accused’s property. “

Forensic officers examined the stormwater drain out the front of his house. There was a large stormwater drain directly out the front of his house and we discovered porcelain false teeth in the drain,” detective Sgt McLeish was quoted in the report.

He was found guilty of murdering Li Ping and was sentenced to life in prison.

The couple had been married for seven years.