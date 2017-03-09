World, Australia and New Zealand

Indian man charged for impersonating doctor for 11 years in Australia

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
The immigration minister termed the case as a 'big failing of the system'.
The authorities have been unable to find or contact him saying his current whereabouts are unknown. (Representational image)
 The authorities have been unable to find or contact him saying his current whereabouts are unknown. (Representational image)

Melbourne: An Indian man in Australia has been accused of impersonating a doctor and working in various hospitals for more than a decade with the immigration minister terming the case as a "big failing of the system".

Shyam Acharya took the name of another man in India, Sarang Chitale, before he began a new life in Australia, where he registered with the Medical Board of New South Wales (NSW) in 2003, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He then used the identity of the doctor to gain employment in the NSW public health system. The authorities have been unable to find or contact him saying his current whereabouts are unknown.

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the issue is a "big failing of the system", warning the consequences could have been "diabolical" if he had posed a national security threat.

Acharya worked for NSW Health as a junior doctor from 2003 to May 2014 at four hospitals in Australia. In 2013, Acharya worked for international pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, before moving to medical research group Novatech in 2016.

The alleged deception was not detected until November 2016, when the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency began investigating him for "falsely holding himself out as a registered medical practitioner".

Australian Federal Police, the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have been alerted. NSW Health was notified shortly afterwards and launched its own investigation, deputy secretary Karen Crawshaw said.

"It is alleged in these proceedings that Acharya appropriated another doctor's name and medical qualifications while living in India and that he used these stolen and other fraudulent documents to gain registration falsely with the
Medical Board of NSW," Crawshaw said.

"The matters currently before the court do not deal with how he was able to enter and leave Australia or how he obtained Australian citizenship in the name of the other doctor," she said.

The matter is due to return to court in early April. Acharya has been charged under section 116 of the Health Practitioner National Regulation Law (NSW), which makes it an offence to use a title that could make others believe you are
a registered medical professional.

If he is convicted, he faces a fine of up to USD 30,000. NSW Health said Acharya was a junior doctor with limited registration, meaning he was required to work under the supervision of others.

"It is noted that Acharya's involvement was only as one of a number in the clinical team that treated the patient. NSW Health has notified solicitors acting for the patient," Crawshaw said.

Tags: immigration minister, nsw public health

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how men can also achieve multiple orgasms

Pelvic muscles play a major part here (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli's claim absurd and offensive: Australia assistant coach

Australia assistant coach David Saker said Virat Kohli still commands respect from the Australian team. (Photo: PTI)
 

Caution: Everything Smart can be hacked!

The kind and the scale of these cyber weapons was such that even the CIA lost control of majority of its hacking arsenal which includes state of the art malware, viruses, Trojans and weaponised zero day exploits which can be worth millions of dollars each in dark web.
 

Study sheds light on three categories of porn viewers

A large number of the participants were women (Photo: AFP)
 

Potatoes can be grown on Mars: study

CIP has tapped into that capacity by breeding potato clones that tolerate conditions such as soil salinity and drought.
 

Fan blocks the path of MS Dhoni’s Hummer outside Ranchi airport

At the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, a fan accosted Dhoni, blocking his Hummer, as the 35-year-old was making his way from the airport to his home. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australia: Man allegedly posing as Bieber online charged with 900 child sex crimes

Detective Inspector Jon Rouse described the breadth of offences as “horrendous” (Representational Image)

Indian fake doctor practised for 11 years in Australia

Mr Acharya worked for a private medical research company under the same fake identity between June 2015 and September 2016.

Australia: British backpacker 'raped, choked, beaten repeatedly' over 2 months

The 22-year-old, who court officials said was British, was visibly distressed and had injuries to her face when police pulled over the car she was driving on Monday near Mitchell in outback Queensland, 560 kilometres (350 miles) west of Brisbane. (Representational image)

Indian man assaulted in New Zealand; told to go back to his own country

Narindervir Singh said he was filming from inside his vehicle when the incident happened on a weekday last week. (Reprsentational Image)

'I watched her die': Aussie mom recalls moment husband killed daughter

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham