World, Australia and New Zealand

Highest paid Australian official earns 10 times more than the Prime Minister

AP
Published Feb 8, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Ahmed Fahour, managing director of the national mail service, was paid AU$4.4 mn salary plus an AU$1.2 mn bonus in the last fiscal year.
Ahmed Fahour is the CEO of Australian Post and earns an annual remuneration of $4.3 million. (Photo: Twitter)
 Ahmed Fahour is the CEO of Australian Post and earns an annual remuneration of $4.3 million. (Photo: Twitter)

Canberra: An Australian Senate committee has revealed that that country's mail chief is the nation's highest paid public servant and made 5.6 million Australian ($4.3 million) last year.

The disclosure came despite objections from Australian Post that making the salary information public could attract media attention and damage its brand. The Communications and Environment Committee announced on Tuesday that Ahmed Fahour, managing director of the national mail service, was paid AU$4.4 million salary plus an AU$1.2 million bonus in the last fiscal year - more than 10 times the prime minister's salary of AU$507,000.

By contrast, US Postal Service Chief Executive and Postmaster General Megan Brennan's salary was $286,137 last year.

Australia Post had argued that revealing the salary package was not in the public interest. Australia Post and its top executives "may become targets of unwarranted media attention," the agency said in correspondence with the committee.

"This may lead to brand damage for Australia Post which when operating in a competitive market, may be significantly detrimental to our business and future profitability," Australian Post said.

Committee chairman James Paterson said on Wednesday that no senator on his committee agreed with Australia Post that the disclosure was contrary to the public interest.

Chief executives of publicly listed Australia companies are required to disclose their compensation at shareholder annual meetings and public sector executives should not be held to a lower standard of transparency, Mr Paterson said.

"It's a matter for the Australia Post board and their remuneration committee and I trust them to make those decisions, but it's not appropriate to shield those decisions from public scrutiny," Mr Paterson told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former merchant banker with a personal fortune estimated at exceeding AU$200 million, said he had told Australia Post Chairman John Stanhope "that remuneration is too high."

"As someone who spent most of his life in the business world before I came into politics, I think that is a very big salary for that job," Mr Turnbull told reporters.

Mr Stanhope said Australia Post was "not trying to hide anything" and complied with the government's reporting conditions.

Australia Post made a profit of AU$36 million in the last fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016. The previous year, it lost AU$222 million due to the decline of traditional mail in Australia, a nation of 24 million people.

The highest paid Australian public servant after Mr Fahour was Bill Morrow, chief executive of Australia's government-owned NBN Co., who was paid AU$3.6 million last year, including an AU$1.2 million bonus.

The company is rolling out Australia's national broadband network and is required to report its chief executive's compensation.

Tags: ahmed fahour, australia, highest paid official
Location: Australia, Capital Region, Canberra

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs were recently caught on camera at their respective events.

Snapped: Deepika, Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana step out in style
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were spotted by photographers as they promoted their respective films on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Anushka, Varun get busy with intense promotions for their films
Several Bollywood stars were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate Sophie Choudry's birthday late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Malaika, Karan celebrate Sophie's birthday at Manish Malhotra's house
Several celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranbir, Yuvraj, Abhishek look dashing at awards show
Bollywood is gearing up for an eventful year, with everyone well set to promote their respective films, all guns blazing.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Hrithik, Kangana, Taapsee amp up the glamour quotient
Trust Bollywood actresses to put their best foot forward when it comes to being fashionably correct and that's exactly what they did during the reputed Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Lara, Pooja dazzle and shine at Lakmé Fashion Week grand finale
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Joota maaru utaarke? Senior hun mai': Shahid Kapoor tells Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan will next be seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi' while Shahid has 'Rangoon' releasing this month.
 

Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat scores 300 in a T20 match

Mohit Ahlawat has played three first-class games for Delhi. (Photo: KK Senthil Kumar/Twitter)
 

US: Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing drop box

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag praises Akram for his sportsmanship during Kumble’s 10-74

(Photo: AFP)
 

SRK, Priyanka, Karan Johar can't stop lauding Anushka-Diljit's Phillauri

Helmed by Anshia Lal, 'Phillauri' hits the theatres on March 24.
 

When Salman Khan threatened Varun Dhawan for irking him

Varun shared and Salman Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand PM Bill English has 'sensible, polite' talk with Trump

English told the radio station that he and Trump also discussed China and North Korea. (Photo: AP)

One in 14 Catholic priests accused of abuse in Australia

Cardinal George Pell. (Photo: AP)

Indian-origin woman sixth to die in the Australia car rampage

SHARE PICTURE Visitors lay flowers at a floral tribute on Bourke street in Melbourne on January 22, 2017, after a man went on a rampage in a car. (Photo: AFP)

AAP supporters make human chain in Australia

Voting to elect new assemblies in five Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will kick off on February 4 with polling planned in seven phases. (Photo: PTI/ Rresentational)

3 Indian-origin conferred with Australia's highest civilian award

Chennupati Jagadish was awarded Australia's highest civilian honour on Australia Day. (Photo: Australian National University)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham