Second incident of Indian in New Zealand told to go back home

Melbourne: An Indian national in New Zealand was assaulted, subjected to a racist tirade and told to go back to his own country during a road rage incident in Auckland, a media report said on Monday.

When Mr Narindervir Singh left after the incident, he assumed it was all over. But when he parked on a nearby side street, he says the white Holden (car) of the abuser pulled up once again and the racist rant, including the ‘n’ word, continued.

Another man, Bikramjit Singh, suffered similar abuse last week as he left a Papatoetoe storage facility.

A man who claimed Bikramjit was speeding yelled at him, saying: “Go back to your country — slow down! You know what the speed limit is here.”

Bikramjit says he wasn’t speeding, is a New Zealand citizen and has lived here for more than a decade. The man who hurled abuse in that case ended up apologising in an email, blaming two alcohol beverages he’d consumed earlier that day. But those who work with migrants say such discrimination does appear to be increasing.

“We are seeing it much more openly which is a very serious concern,” said Anu Kaloti from the Migrant Workers Association. “I think societies are becoming more and more intolerant, especially since (Donald) Trump was elected President of the US.” Both men have filed complaints with police.