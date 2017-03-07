 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty
 
Australia: British backpacker 'raped, choked, beaten repeatedly' over 2 months

AFP
Published Mar 7, 2017, 8:40 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 8:42 am IST
The man has been charged with a string of offences including four counts of rape, eight of assault, four of strangulation.
The 22-year-old, who court officials said was British, was visibly distressed and had injuries to her face when police pulled over the car she was driving on Monday near Mitchell in outback Queensland, 560 kilometres (350 miles) west of Brisbane. (Representational image)
 The 22-year-old, who court officials said was British, was visibly distressed and had injuries to her face when police pulled over the car she was driving on Monday near Mitchell in outback Queensland, 560 kilometres (350 miles) west of Brisbane. (Representational image)

Sydney: A backpacker was repeatedly raped, beaten and choked during a two-month hostage ordeal in Australia, police alleged Tuesday after she was rescued during a random traffic stop.

The 22-year-old, who court officials said was British, was visibly distressed and had injuries to her face when police pulled over the car she was driving on Monday near Mitchell in outback Queensland, 560 kilometres (350 miles) west of Brisbane.

A 22-year-old man was found hiding in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities say she had been "held against her will and seriously assaulted over a period of several weeks".

Police said the pair met three months ago and agreed to go on a road trip, but it all went horribly wrong with the woman repeatedly attacked between January 2 and March 5 at various locations.

The man has been charged with a string of offences including four counts of rape, eight of assault, four of strangulation, and two of deprivation of liberty.

"The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries including facial fractures, bruising and cuts to her body," police said, with the man remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.

Australia is a popular destination for young backpackers, with around 600,000 touring the country every year.

They occasionally run into trouble, most famously in the early 1990s when seven were murdered by Ivan Milat in a series of killings that terrified Australia.

Milat is serving consecutive life sentences after the remains of two Britons, three Germans and two Australians were found buried in a forest southwest of Sydney.

Tags: rape, sexual assault, australia, backpacker rape, crime
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

