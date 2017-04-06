World, Australia and New Zealand

Australian father, high on meth veers off road, kills 14-month-old daughter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 6, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 4:07 pm IST
Pprosecutor Stephen Plummer said: “The courts should have real concerns about rehabilitation for this man”.
The court heard that Nguyen suffered an injury more than 20 years ago which caused him pain. (File photo)
 The court heard that Nguyen suffered an injury more than 20 years ago which caused him pain. (File photo)

Adelaide: A 47-year-old man high on methamphetamine crashed his car killing his 14-month-old daughter and grievously injuring his son.

According to Daily Mail reports, addict Tuan Quoc Nguyen, driving with toddler daughter and 4-year-old son while high on drug ice, crashed his car into a pole in Greenacres in 2013.

Later, Nguyen, ashamed of his act, pleaded guilty before judge in the SA District Court during a trial.

The court heard that Nguyen suffered an injury more than 20 years ago which caused him pain. However, one of his friend gave him heroin for the pain and he has been a drug addict ever since.

Stating that the accused had committed drug and driving offence before this crash, the prosecutor Stephen Plummer said: “The courts should have real concerns about rehabilitation for this man”.

Nguyen’s defence lawyer in his argument said, “Few of us are so unfortunate to suffer the consequences of our weaknesses as badly as Nguyen”.

Stating that Nguyen being addicted to methamphetamine, Sale said: “The client feels responsible for his daughter's death and he will have to live with this long after he gets out of jail”.

Tags: tuan quoc nguyen, methamphetamine, world news
Location: Australia, South Australia, Adelaide

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebs were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house and some of them were seen arriving at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house late Wednesday to spend time with the new arrivals, Yash, Roohi and Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars visit homes of Karan and Kareena to spend time with babies
Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara Tendulkar has her big fangirl moment with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Man accidentally texts details of penis size to complete stranger

He was discussing his penis size (Photo: imgur)
 

Women can orgasm in their sleep and there's a technique for that

Fantasizing before you sleep holds the key (Photo: Instagram)
 

India rise to 101 in FIFA rankings, best-ever in two decades

India have jumped 31 places from its last rank of 132nd in the previous month. (Photo: AIFF)
 

Photographers hurt my ego when they pushed me aside to click Aamir: Vidya

The film is slated to release on April 14.
 

Misbah-ul-Haq announces retirement from international cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq has been under pressure since Pakistan were whitewashed in the Test series in New Zealand and Australia late last year to step down. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australia, New Zealand warn of possible attack in Turkey

Australian Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan on Thursday urged the nearly 500 Australians and New Zealanders registered to travel to Gallipoli, Turkey, to mark ANZAC Day on April 25 to exercise a high degree of caution amid the warning, but offered no specifics about the alleged threat. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds evacuated from New Zealand town after levee fails

Local authorities declared a state of emergency after the levee failed in the town of Edgecumbe on the North Island. (Photo: AP)

Australia: Newborn baby dies after mother wraps him in towel for 16 hours

The court also heard that the death of the infant could have been due to asphyxiation from the towel (Representational image)

Indian-origin man fined USD 30,000 for impersonating doctor in Australia

Accused worked for NSW Health as a junior doctor from 2003 to May 2014 at four hospitals in Australia.(Representational image)

Big clean-up under way in flood-ravaged Australia

Many of those who fled the area have begun heading back (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham