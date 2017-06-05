World, Australia and New Zealand

Australian couple arrested after 2-yr-old succumbs to burn injuries from hot bath

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 5, 2017, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
Emergency services were alerted on Thursday when Maddilyn had a cardiac arrest.
The parents have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death. (Photo: Representational)
 The parents have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death. (Photo: Representational)

Sydney: A couple in north Brisbane, Australia has been arrested and charged with the torture and murder of their two-year-old daughter, who died after suffering severe burns in a hot bath.

According to report in Daily Mail, the parents of Maddilyn-Rose Ava Stokes were arrested on Monday, 11 days after their daughter’s death. Shane David Stokes, 30, and Nicole Betty More, 23, have claimed the burn injuries on Maddilyn’s back, buttocks and legs were the result of the scalding hot water bath. They have been accused of neglecting her life-threatening injuries for several days before her death.

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said, “Any allegations of child cruelty get treated very seriously by police...and the perpetrators of that cruelty will be brought before the courts.” He added that the girl’s medical care was a ‘prominent part of the investigation’ and that it was possible that she had received none.

Emergency services were alerted on Thursday when Maddilyn had a cardiac arrest. Paramedics informed the police about her severe injuries and worked on her for 30 minutes before rushing her to the hospital, where she died.

Tags: infant, murder, maddilyn-rose ava stokes, arrest
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Cow born with human head worshipped as incarnation of god in UP

Animal health experts rubbished the superstitious beliefs (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: US Man catches fish with bare hands, makes it look surprisingly easy

Robert directly baits the fish by using smaller fish as their feed and when they come to the surface he grabs them with his bare hands. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Watch: Tiger will remind you of a vintage Hrithik in Munna Michael trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Rohit Sharma’s ‘bouncing bat’ run out explained and why it won't stand from October

In Rohit Sharma’s case, his bat had bounced up into the air, and no part of his bat was actually 'grounded behind the popping crease'. (Photo: Screengrab/ ICC)
 

Video: Reckless bikers make dangerous jump over partially broken bridge

The video posted by Colt Howell on Facebook has gone viral with over two lakh views and 4,000 shares but people cannot believe the bikers would do something so dangerous. (Photo: Facebook/ColtHowell))
 

Google will pay hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

Android is known for its poor security issues, especially with the older versions of the OS.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Trump wants to 'stay engaged' on climate: Rex Tillerson

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

Lankan with fake bomb was ‘mentally ill’

Passengers on Malaysian Airlines flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur said they feared for their lives when the 25-year-old rushed towards the cockpit shouting that he wanted to “blow the plane up”.

Malaysian Airlines jet returns to Melbourne after bomb scare

(Photo: Representational/AP)

Australian girl on holiday to see sick grandfather killed

Zynab Al-Harbiya, 12, from Melbourne, went with her family to Baghdad to visit her sick grandfather when she was killed early on Tuesday local time. (Representational image)

Wary of China backlash, India rejects Australia’s request to join naval drill

Naval warships, aircraft carriers and submarines from the U.S., India and Japan are conducting joint military exercises off India's east coast. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham