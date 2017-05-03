Australia: Indian-origin man slashes colleagues with cleaver; jailed for 2 years

The incident escalated when Chaudhary’s colleagues threatened to bash him (File Photo)

Perth: An Indian-origin pizza delivery driver was on Tuesday jailed for slashing two of his co-workers with a meat cleaver following an argument over roster instructions.

According to report in Daily Mail, Rajat Chaudhary, 32, employed with Dominos Perth franchise as a day worker could possibly face deportation to India.

The incident escalated when Chaudhary’s colleagues threatened to bash him, if he failed to follow the roster instructions.

Seething with anger, Chaudhary went home to get the cleaver and slashed the two colleagues after a brief argument with them, the District Court of West Australia heard during a trial.

Judge Simon Stone during the trial in court said that the victims’ provocation was minor compared to Chaudhary's reaction.

Stating that Chaudhary over-reacted in a significant way, the judge said “It was a senseless dispute over employment issues”.

Chaudhary was sentenced two years jail and would be eligible for parole after serving one year.

While the sentence was being pronounced, Chaudhray’s wife, who was holding her 10-month child, kept weeping in the public gallery of court.