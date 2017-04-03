World, Australia and New Zealand

Indian-origin man fined USD 30,000 for impersonating doctor in Australia

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 3:18 pm IST
Shyam Acharya was also able to gain citizenship, an Australian passport and property, all in one Sarang Chitale's name.
Accused worked for NSW Health as a junior doctor from 2003 to May 2014 at four hospitals in Australia.(Representational image)
 Accused worked for NSW Health as a junior doctor from 2003 to May 2014 at four hospitals in Australia.(Representational image)

Melbourne: A 41-year-old Indian-origin man, accused of impersonating a British-Indian doctor and working in various hospitals for more than a decade in Australia, was on Monday fined with the maximum penalty of 30,000 dollars for the "most serious level" offence.

Shyam Acharya, who posed as Sarang Chitale, a rheumatologist in the UK, came to Australia in 2003 and worked with New South Wales (NSW) Health.

Chitale, who works at Leigh Infirmary near Manchester, was "shocked" after he came to know that Acharya has stolen his identity.

Acharya was also able to gain citizenship, an Australian passport and property, all in Chitale's name. He worked for NSW Health as a junior doctor from 2003 to May 2014 at four hospitals in Australia.

Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court magistrate Jennifer Atkinson found the offence was of the "most serious level and warranted the maximum penalty of a 30,000 dollars fine."

She also ordered Acharya to pay the prosecution costs of more than 22,000 dollars, local media reported. Acharya allegedly stole Chitale's university degrees and medical certification when they both lived together, with Chitale's grandmother, in India between 1999 and 2000.

While fining him in his absence in the court, Atkinson said it was the worst case of this type of offence. She said before the research job, Acharya had worked in NSW hospitals for more than a decade, it said.

Atkinson disclosed that inquiries were made with Chitale's supervisor in Britain and it became apparent Acharya was using his identity.

While the actual offence was limited to July-September, 2016, when Acharya was at a research company Novotech, Atkinson acknowledged he had practised medicine in Australia for years before that.

Tags: indian-origin man, shyam acharya, sarang chitale
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how you can find out who has deleted you from Facebook

(Representational image)
 

Delhi Daredevils’ Angelo Mathews likely to miss start of IPL

Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and is likely to miss the start of IPL. (Photo: AP)
 

This part of the body is an equivalent of the G-spot in men

The points are not known by many women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pornstar sparks outrage after sharing porn video shot in graveyard

The pornstar may face jail under Mexican law (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Has The Mummy trailer validated Tom Cruise's Van Helsing role rumours?

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Big clean-up under way in flood-ravaged Australia

Many of those who fled the area have begun heading back (File Photo)

Australian man rapes mother, daughter in separate incidents, jailed for 18 years

A few months later, Bulduck also raped the woman’s teenage daughter by jumping into her bedroom. (Representational Image))

Powerfull cyclone turns northern Australia like 'a war zone'

Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to his uncle's boat after it smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach, Australia (Photo: AP)

Australia shelves planned extradition treaty with China

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Photo: AFP)

Powerful Cyclone Debbie slams into Australia's tropical northeast

Officials warned that the slow-moving storm was likely to hover over the region for several hours before weakening as it moved inland. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham