I swear to Allah, no bra: Muslim cleric shames random woman at Sydney airport

The Sheikh, who belongs to the Nabi Akram Islamic Centre in Granville, said to his followers that he needed to hold his prayer beads to control himself. (Photo: Facebook)

Sydney: An Islamic cleric in Sydney took sleazy pictures of random woman at an airport and mocked her over her outfit on a Whatsapp group with his followers.

According to report in a Daily Mail, Sheikh Zaid Alsalami took picture of random woman from behind who was in a low-cut top and posted them on social media for his followers, commenting it on as ‘I swear to Allah. No bra.’

The Sheikh, who belongs to the Nabi Akram Islamic Centre in Granville, said to his followers that he needed to hold his prayer beads to control himself.

In another such incident, the cleric had clicked a picture of another woman’s legs, making a seedy comment about the woman’s attire, calling her ‘mutt-able’.

Here, according to the Islamic description, Muta is the term for a temporary marriage in Islam, which can also mean prostitution.

He also allegedly told his followers in a Whatsapp message that he becomes uncomfortable sitting beside a woman in plane. He said that he ‘literally feels like his body is poisoned’.

Sheikh, also being a video blogger, had made a viral video for his Facebook page, which instructs both young men and girls on how to dress. Notably, he is allegedly accused of supporting militant outfit Hizbul mujahideen as he has been pictured with its leader.