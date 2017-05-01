 LIVE !  :  Nitish Rana has continued his good form with the bat. (Photo: BCCI) Live| MI vs RCB: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana give Mumbai Indians a good start
 
World, Australia and New Zealand

I swear to Allah, no bra: Muslim cleric shames random woman at Sydney airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 1, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 6:13 pm IST
Sheikh, also being a video blogger, had made a viral video for his Facebook page, which instructs both young men and girls on how to dress.
The Sheikh, who belongs to the Nabi Akram Islamic Centre in Granville, said to his followers that he needed to hold his prayer beads to control himself. (Photo: Facebook)
 The Sheikh, who belongs to the Nabi Akram Islamic Centre in Granville, said to his followers that he needed to hold his prayer beads to control himself. (Photo: Facebook)

Sydney: An Islamic cleric in Sydney took sleazy pictures of random woman at an airport and mocked her over her outfit on a Whatsapp group with his followers.

According to report in a Daily Mail, Sheikh Zaid Alsalami took picture of random woman from behind who was in a low-cut top and posted them on social media for his followers, commenting it on as ‘I swear to Allah. No bra.’

The Sheikh, who belongs to the Nabi Akram Islamic Centre in Granville, said to his followers that he needed to hold his prayer beads to control himself.

In another such incident, the cleric had clicked a picture of another woman’s legs, making a seedy comment about the woman’s attire, calling her ‘mutt-able’. 

Here, according to the Islamic description, Muta is the term for a temporary marriage in Islam, which can also mean prostitution.

He also allegedly told his followers in a Whatsapp message that he becomes uncomfortable sitting beside a woman in plane. He said that he ‘literally feels like his body is poisoned’.

Sheikh, also being a video blogger, had made a viral video for his Facebook page, which instructs both young men and girls on how to dress. Notably, he is allegedly accused of supporting militant outfit Hizbul mujahideen as he has been pictured with its leader.

Tags: sheikh zaid alsalami, islamic cleric, public shaming
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Breathtaking race on Tamil Nadu highway between two buses

The licences of the drivers have been suspended after the incident was reported to the district official. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Here's how ashwagandha can boost sexual pleasure for women

The herb can be taken in capsule form (Photo: YouTube)
 

The Internet just noticed something creepy in this cute couple picture, can you?

The photo which went viral was posted by Twitter user Andy captioned “I love my girlfriend even if she’s a Gemini”. (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp ‘pins’ new features

The latest beta version of WhatsApp with build numbers 2.17.162 or 2.17.163 lets users pin specific chats on top of other chat listings.
 

Chinese researchers hack into keyless cars

Their cheap hardware simply fools the car into thinking that the key is nearby, thus commanding it to start the engine.
 

SRH vs KKR: Yuvraj Singh plays peacemaker in Robin Uthappa, Siddarth Kaul scuffle

During his high-intensity innings Robin Uthappa had a tussle with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Siddarth Kaul. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

I was part of ISIS, want to blow up Parliament: Uber driver tells Aussie woman

The officers detained the driver to question him about his accusations about ISIS (File Photo)

Go f*** yourself: Indian couple in Australia request seat on park bench, abused

Patel recorded the woman’s speech in a video on his mobile phone. (Photo: Pixabay)

After tense phone call, Australian PM Turnbull looks forward to meet Trump

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. (Photo: AP)

North Korea threatens Australia with nuclear strike if it follows US line

US Vice-President Mike Pence had praised Turnbull for calling on China to put more to pressure North Korea to dump its nuclear warheads and ballistic missile program. (Photo: AP)

US armada to be in Sea of Japan

The US supercarrier Carl Vinson will arrive in the Sea of Japan in days, Vice- President Mike Pence said in Australia on Saturday amid high tensions with North Korea.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham