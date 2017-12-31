search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Pak defends Palestinian envoy's presence at Hafiz Saeed event

ANI
Published Dec 31, 2017, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 4:42 pm IST
Palestine on Saturday called back its Ambassador in Pakistan after he was seen in the company of Saeed.
Pakistan has also defended JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's participation in the rally held in support of Palestinians. (Photo: Twitter | @PakMNAOfficial)
 Pakistan has also defended JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's participation in the rally held in support of Palestinians. (Photo: Twitter | @PakMNAOfficial)

Islamabad: Pakistan has defended Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's participation in the rally held in support of Palestinians.

Pakistan also came out in support of Palestinian ambassador to Islamabad, Waleed Abu Ali, who attended the event held in Rawalpindi, after he was recalled from his post.

 

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson said in a statement: "Contrary to the impression being created, United Nations (UN) proscription does not place any restrictions on the freedom of expression. The people and the Government of Pakistan respect the Palestinian Ambassador’s active participation in events organised to express solidarity with the people of Palestine."

Citing that Pakistan had always supported the two-state solution, the statement added that the Ambassador of Palestine has participated in many of the meetings held in the country and that the public meeting, in question, was 'yet another demonstration of the Pakistani strong sentiments in support of the Palestinian cause.'

"The rally was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life. More than 50 speakers addressed the rally, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder chief Hafiz Saeed," the statement added.

Pakistan's defence has come after the Government of India said the Palestinian envoy's association with Saeed was "unacceptable".

Palestine on Saturday called back its Ambassador in Pakistan after he was seen in the company of Saeed.

Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija, after India objected to Waleed Abu Ali's attending the event, said, "We are supporting India in its fight against terrorism and because of that my government decided to directly call our Ambassador to go back home and not to be a Palestine ambassador to Pakistan anymore."

He also assured India that Palestine would deal with the matter appropriately.

Tags: hafiz saeed event, palestinian ambassador to islamabad, palestinian ambassador attends hafiz saeed event
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby boy fights for life as his head triples in size due to rare disorder

Meanwhile his helpless parents have lost hope already as they feel their child will die despite the efforts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Boy born with cyst covering his eyes celebrates first birthday thanks to surgery

Now he is able to stand and crawl despite a higher risk of disorders and seizures (Photo: YouTube)
 

After Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen slams Emirates Airlines ‘with no clothes’ tweet

While Shikhar Dhawan was unhappy with Emirates for not letting his family travel with him, Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the airline company misplacing his luggage.(Photo: AFP)
 

Rajinikanth announces 2.0 release date, no clash with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films

Stills/posters from 'Bharath Ane Nenu', '2.0' and 'Naa Peru Surya.'
 

Mohammad Hafeez's selfie with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid leaves Pakistani fans in awe

Pakistan fans also joined Mohammad Hafeez and praised the former India batsman. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Special care’ on the cards for newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in South Africa

Virat Kohli, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and the Indian cricket team left for South Africa a day after the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Won't give up nukes until US stops 'blackmail and war drills': N Korea

North Korea often lashes out at the annual military drills between the United States and South Korea, which the allies describe as defensive in nature. (Photo: AP)

Year ender 2017: How Earth fared – natural disasters, their cost, losses

2017 has been a crippling year in so far as natural calamities are concerned, snowballing the earth into -- albeit gradual -- decay, in the form of floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires. (Photo: AP)

India using Afghanistan soil to conspire against CPEC: Pak Interior Minister

The minister also said that the United States should stop hurling threats at Pakistan and recognise the sacrifices it had rendered in the war against terrorism. (Photo: AFP)

2 dead, 2 injured in ‘mistaken identity’ shooting by Philippines Police

Videos of the incident, aired on local television, show policemen with guns drawn, surrounding the van as gunshots ring out. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Jadhav not arrested, but abducted from Iran by Pak: Baloch leader

Warning against Pakistan's deception, the Baloch leader added that Pakistan is not a country to be trusted because 'we Baloch have experienced and learnt that Pakistan is the poisonous snake that bites the very hand which feeds it.' (Photo: Screengrab/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham