Russia: Passenger removed from plane after he shouts 'everyone will die'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 31, 2016, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 1:08 pm IST
In an incident uncannily resembling the movie ‘Final destination’, a passenger was removed after he screamed that everyone is going to die.
 Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Krasnodar: An elderly man was removed from a plane at the Krasnodar International airport in Russia after he screamed that he could see devils and warned everyone that they would die.

According to a report in Daily Mail, crew members who could not pacify the agitated passenger called security to escort him off the plane. Other passengers were also asked to leave the plane by police, to check if the man had planted any explosives on the plane.

The flight was subsequently delayed by two hours at the southwest Russian airport and passengers had to wait for 40 minutes in a bus during the check.

A fellow passenger who was surprised by the incident filmed the outburst on his cell phone. In the footage shared by him, passengers were seen in their seats in the Aeroflot flight, which was set to take off.

The elderly man, out of the blue, started screaming about devils and warned everyone that they were going to die, the fellow passengers said. Eventually, he was escorted off by police.

Ivan K, who filmed the video was quoted as saying, “The old man looked like a lunatic, he was bugging stewards and other passengers but I suspect he was more mentally ill or high on drugs rather than being a terrorist.”

He further added that people who had transition flights from the airport missed it and had to wait up to 24 hours to catch a substitute.

However, the report does not state what transpired of the removed passenger whose name was not mentioned.

