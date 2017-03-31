World, Asia

South Korean deposed president Park Geun-hye held, jailed after long saga

AP
Published Mar 31, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 11:55 am IST
Prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before formally charging her, meaning she will likely be in jail while her case is heard.
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)
 Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: South Korea’s disgraced former President Park Geun-hye was arrested and jailed on Friday over high-profile corruption allegations that already ended her tumultuous four-year rule and prompted an election to find her successor.

A convoy of vehicles, including a black sedan carrying Park, entered a detention facility near Seoul after the Seoul Central District Court granted prosecutors’ request to arrest her.

Many Park supporters waved national flags and shouted “president” as Park’s car entered the facility.

Prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before formally charging her, meaning she will likely be in jail while her case is heard. A district court normally issues a ruling within six months of an indictment.

The Seoul court’s decision is yet another humiliating fall for Park, South Korea’s first female president who was elected in 2012 amid overwhelming support from conservatives, who recall her dictator father as a hero who lifted the country from poverty in the 1960-70s despite a record of severe human rights abuses.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with a confidante to extort big businesses, take a bribe from one of the companies and commit other wrongdoing. The allegations led millions of South Koreans to protest in the streets every weekend for months before lawmakers impeached her in December and the Constitutional Court ruled in March to formally remove her from office.

It made Park the country’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office since democracy came here in the late 1980s. South Korea will hold an election in May to choose Park’s successor. Opinion surveys say liberal opposition leader Moon Jae-in, who lost the 2012 election to Park, is the favourite.

Prosecutors can charge Park without arresting her. But they said they wanted to arrest her because the allegations against her are “grave” and because other suspects involved the scandal, including her confidante Choi Soon-sil and Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, have already been arrested.

The Seoul court said it decided to approve Park’s arrest because it believes key allegations against her were confirmed and there were worries that she may try to destroy evidence.

Park’s conservative party described her arrest as “pitiful,” while the liberal politician favored in polls to succeed her said the country took a step toward restoring “justice and common sense.”

The camp of Moon Jae-in, who lost the 2012 presidential race to Park, said in a statement that the nation should now “turn the page on painful history” and focus on creating a fair and clean country.

A day earlier, Park was questioned at a court hearing for nearly nine hours. As she left for the hearing, hundreds of her supporters, many of them elderly citizens, gathered at her private Seoul home. They wept, chanted slogans and tried to block Park’s car before being pushed back by police.

In the coming weeks, prosecutors are expected to formally charge Park with extortion, bribery and abuse of power. Her bribery conviction alone is punishable by the minimum 10 years in prison and the maximum life imprisonment in South Korea.

Prosecutors believe Park conspired with Choi and a top presidential adviser to bully 16 business groups, including Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won ($69 million) for the launch of two nonprofits that Choi controlled. Company executives said they felt forced to donate in fear of retaliatory measures including state tax investigations.

Park and Choi are accused of separately receiving a bribe from Samsung and colluding with top officials to blacklist artists critical of Park’s policies to deny them state financial assistance programs, according to prosecutors. Park also is alleged to have passed on state secrets to Choi via a presidential aide.

Tags: park geun-hye, impeachment, detained
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

26,000 prisoners to receive free tablets for personal use

(Representational image)
 

Gauri Khan designs nursery for Karan Johar’s babies and it's too adorable!

The picture that Karan shared on Twitter.
 

Leaked! iPhone 8 with dual rear camera set-up

(Image: iDrop)
 

After Virat Kohli’s injury, Royal Challengers Banglore’s KL Rahul out of IPL 2017

KL Rahul, who was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s third-highest run-getter behind Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2016, is reportedly ruled out of IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)
 

President Trump has a new phone, an iPhone

President Donald Trump
 

Alia Bhatt reveals why she wants to settle down early in her life

Alia Bhatt will kick off the shoot of 'Dragon' later this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Rescued Filipino says he survived on rain, fish for 2 months

Omongos said he waved and waved at passing ships until a Japanese fishing vessel finally stopped and rescued him off Papua New Guinea. (Photo: AFP)

Kim body to be sent to North Korea, Malaysians freed: Malaysia PM

Najib said the nine Malaysians prevented from leaving North Korea

Philippine president threatens to humiliate news outlets for drug reports

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (Photo: AP)

Chilling footage shows Singaporean woman getting 'possessed by evil spirits'

Her ‘zombie-like’ movements looked like she was possessed by some spirit. (Photo: Videograb)

Cambodia bans human breast milk exports to US

The milk was pumped by poor Cambodian women in the capital Phnom Penh and then shipped to the US (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham