Jadhav not arrested, but abducted from Iran by Pak: Baloch leader

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
The leader said Pak's treatment to an elderly lady who traveled from India for her son should open the world's eyes about their inhumanity.
Warning against Pakistan's deception, the Baloch leader added that Pakistan is not a country to be trusted because 'we Baloch have experienced and learnt that Pakistan is the poisonous snake that bites the very hand which feeds it.' (Photo: Screengrab/File)
Quetta: Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri has stated that Kulbhushan Jadhav was "never arrested from Balochistan", in fact he was, "abducted from Iran by Pakistani state-sponsored religious proxies and handed over to Pakistani forces."

"The Indian citizen Jadhav was never arrested from Balochistan. He was, in fact, abducted from Iran by Pakistani state-sponsored religious proxies and handed over to Pakistani forces.

 

There have been numerous such incidents in the past where religious extremists abducted Baloch refugees in Afghanistan or on their way to Afghanistan and sold them to ISI and army," said Marri.

"In the late 70s and the 80s element of Pakistan-backed Taliban killed innocent Marri Baloch refugees, severed their heads from the body and took pictures to get head money from ISI and the Pakistani army," he added.

Responding to the treatment meted out to the mother and the wife of Jadhav, "in the name of security procedures," during the meeting on December 25, the Baloch leader stated that, it "should open India and the rest of the world's eye about Pakistani state's inhuman treatment and humiliation of Baloch women."

"If Pakistan can disrespect an elderly woman who travelled from India to visit her son then it should not need rocket science to imagine what the Baloch prisoners, including women and children, go through at Pakistan army's secret and illegal detention centres," Marri said.

Underscoring the existence of the secret torture cells in Pakistan, Marri said, "Even a Pakistani Senator Farhatullah Babar recently said that "there were secret torture cells operating throughout the country [Pakistan]."

The Pakistani media quoted him as saying, "no one, including the parliament and Supreme Court, knows about how many such torture cells are present, the number of people that are present there and the number of people that have died during interrogation. He further said that no one knew what happened to the people who died."

Warning against Pakistan's deception, the Baloch leader added that Pakistan is not a country to be trusted because "we Baloch have experienced and learnt that Pakistan is the poisonous snake that bites the very hand which feeds it."

