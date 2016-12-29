World, Asia

Philippines Duterte threatens to throw corrupt officials out of helicopter

REUTERS
Published Dec 29, 2016, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 12:43 pm IST
The 71-year-old Philippines President was on a tour of the areas affected by Typhoon Nock-Ten when he made the comments.
He made the comments while addressing a crowd Camarines Sur province. (Photo: AFP)
 He made the comments while addressing a crowd Camarines Sur province. (Photo: AFP)

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened corrupt government officials with the prospect of being thrown out of a helicopter mid-air, warning he has done it himself before and had no qualms about doing it again.

The fiery-tempered former prosecutor said he once hurled a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.

"If you are corrupt, I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again?" Duterte said during a speech to victims of a typhoon on Tuesday, a clip of which is posted on a video feed of the president's office.

Duterte's latest threat comes just a few weeks after he admitted killing people during his 22 years as a mayor of Davao City, sometimes riding a motorcycle looking for "encounters to kill".

He said those killings were part of legitimate police operations, including a hostage incident. Some senators have warned Duterte he risks impeachment over his comments.

Duterte also said six people arrested last week during a seizure of more than half a tonne of methamphetamine, known locally as "shabu", in the capital were fortunate he was out of town.

"They were lucky I was not in Manila that time. If I had known there were that much shabu inside a house, I would definitely kill you," he said.

"Let's not make any drama, I will personally gun you down if nobody else will do it."

It was not immediately clear when or where the helicopter incident Duterte spoke of took place. His spokesman, Ernesto Abella, suggested it may not have actually happened.

"Let's just say, 'urban legend'," Abella told reporters, without elaborating.

The United Nations' top human rights envoy has called for an investigation into Duterte's claims of killing people, to which Duterte last week responded by calling him "stupid", an "idiot" and a "son of a bitch" who should go back to school.

