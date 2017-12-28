search on deccanchronicle.com
Kulbushan Jadhav’s wife shoe sent to forensics

Published Dec 28, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Pakistan claims the shoes had a metal object which could possibly be a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).
Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his wife and mother at the foreign ministry in Islamabad. (Photo: AP/File)
Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan is investigating the shoes of convicted Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav’s wife who visited him this week for an unprecedented meeting, officials said on Wednesday.

Pakistan claims the shoes had a metal object which could possibly be a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM), camera or a chip aimed at recording the conversation between the family.

 

Meanwhile, Vice- President M. Venkaiah Naidu termed as “inhuman” the restrictions imposed by Pakistan during the former Naval officer meeting with his wife and mother in Islamabad, saying it has hurt the sentiments of Indians.

