ISIS militant accuses prisoner of being 'wizard', publicly beheads him in Syria

Published Dec 28, 2016, 10:34 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 10:54 am IST
Photos of the incident were released by ISIS in a report named, 'Implementation of the law of Allah in the presence of Muslims'.
Photo of the prisoner before being executed. (Photo: Twitter)
Damascus: An elderly prisoner was beheaded by militants belonging to an ISIS- affiliated group at a town square near Damascus in Syria, after allegedly accusing the prisoner to be a ‘wizard’.  

According to a report in the Daily Mail, photos of the incident were released by ISIS in a report titled 'Implementation of the law of Allah in the presence of Muslims.'

The released pictures showed a militant reading out the charges against the prisoner using a microphone as the crowd looked on. The prisoner was being held over a chopping block by two other militants, as the executioner decapitated the prisoner with a sword. 

While the nationality of the militants is not known, the report stated that the execution was carried out by the ISIS-affliated Khalid Bin Al-Walid Army. Notably, the prisoner was allegedly repeatedly accused of being a 'practioner of magic.'

The incident is said to have emerged post the escalation of aerial bombing by the Syrian army at a rebel-held valley in the northwest of Damascus.

The army fired and bombarded several towns in Wadi Barada about 11 miles northwest of the capital in an offensive attack launched last week, to recapture the strategic area that houses a spring which provides most of the capital's water supplies.

