World, Asia

Western threats of ICC indictment over drug war 'bullshit': Philippines' Duterte

REUTERS
Published Nov 28, 2016, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 8:05 pm IST
Police figures show Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign has killed more than 2,500 people since he took office on June 30.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: AFP)
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: AFP)

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday hit out at what he called "bullshit" Western threats to seek his indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his role in a bloody crackdown on drugs.

Police figures show Duterte's campaign has killed more than 2,500 people since he took office on June 30, about three-quarters in police counter-narcotics operations, and the rest believed to be the victims of vigilantes or druglords eliminating rivals or silencing those who could implicate them.

An ICC prosecutor last month said the Hague-based tribunal may have jurisdiction to prosecute the perpetrators of Philippines killings.

"You scare me that you will jail me? International Criminal Court? Bullshit," Duterte said during a speech.

He scolded the United States for what he called hypocritical threats to try him in the ICC, to which Washington itself is not a signatory. He did not specify when the U.S. threat was made.

The United States chose not to sign the Rome Statute to protect former President George W. Bush, Duterte said, without elaborating.

"America itself is threatening to jail me in the International Criminal Court," Duterte said. "It is not a signatory of that body. Why? Because at that time, they were afraid Bush would face it."

For months, Duterte has been ridiculing concerns that extrajudicial killings could be taking place in his drugs war, and the United States, European Union and United Nations have been the preferred targets of his comments.

The brash former mayor and prosecutor said lawyers in Europe were "rotten", "stupid", and had a "brain like a pea".

This month, Duterte said he might follow Russia's move to withdraw from the ICC, describing it as "useless".

He believes the West has failed to comprehend the gravity of the Philippines' methamphetamine problem and has said he was ready to "rot in jail" to achieve his goals.

There is nothing wrong with threatening to kill bad elements, he said on Monday.

"I will never allow my country to be thrown to the dogs," Duterte said. "I said, when I was a mayor, 'If you destroy my city with drugs I will kill you.'

"Simple as that... When was it a crime to say, 'I will kill you,' in protecting my country?"

Tags: president rodrigo duterte, international criminal court, druglords
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg, Manila

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir should hook up with Kangana, says Ranveer Singh

Screengrab from 'Koffee with Karan's latest episode.
 

Snapped: Shahid Kapoor takes his lovely wife Mira out on a cozy lunch date

Shahid snapped with his wife Mira. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

400 lamps to illuminate Bhansali’s world of Padmavati

Bhansali has reportedly used references from Chittorgarh fort and incorporated them in his set.
 

Aamir Khan will seek tax exemption for Dangal

Aamir Khan in a still from the film. 'Dangal' releases on December 21.
 

Brotherly solidarity: Prince William backs Harry's call for privacy

Prince Harry with new alleged girlfriend Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
 

Radhika Apte confronts horrendous past, shoots MMS leak scenes for ‘Bombairiya’

Radhika Apte
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Indonesia arrests militants in Myanmar Embassy terror plot

Indonesia's anti-terror squad has arrested two militants who allegedly planned to attack prominent places in Jakarta. (Photo: AP/File)

China asks Muslims to oppose extremism, stick to socialism

China has asked Muslim citizens to resolutely oppose religious extremism and stick to socialism. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Taiwan quake collapse: 5 jailed over deaths of residents due to faulty construction

Four others -- two architects, a structural technician and a designer -- were also sent to prison over the collapse of the apartment complex, which crumbled when a 6.4 magnitude quake struck. (Photo: AP)

Police stop bus carrying 120 live cobras in central Vietnam

The driver told police he was hired to transport the cobras from the northern province of Vinh Phuc to southern Ho Chi Minh City. (Representational Image)

Myanmar pursuing ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya: UN official

Local Malaysian women watch preparations for the re burial of remains believed to be those of ethnic Rohingya found at human trafficking camps. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham