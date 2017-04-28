World, Asia

I’m tired of his womanising: Filipino woman chops off her husband's penis

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 28, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Though the cut off portion of Mark’s penis was reattached, doctors weren’t sure how effective the operation would be.
The profusely bleeding Mark was helped by his friends. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The profusely bleeding Mark was helped by his friends. (Photo: Pixabay)

Iloilo: A 32-year-old woman chopped off her husband’s penis with pair of scissors for allegedly being a womaniser. The incident took place in Iloilo City of Philippines on April 22.

According to report in Daily Mail, the woman’s husband, Mark, who went out for drinks post office, had fallen asleep at a friend's house, when Liezel Betitta stormed the friend’s place grabbed his penis and cut off it two inches from the base with scissors.

An angry Liezel, who fled the scene after her act, was later arrested by police.

Stating that she had no regrets about her action, Liezel said: “I don't regret cutting off his penis. It's his punishment for being a womanizer. I am ready to face the dire consequences of my action”.

She also added, “I am tired of his womanizing. He got a new girlfriend lately.”

Meanwhile, the profusely bleeding Mark was helped by his friends. They admitted him to the Jesus Colmenares Memorial Hospital in the Balasan Town district.

Parents of twins and a daughter, Liezel and Mark were always seen arguing, Mark’s friends said in a statement to police.

Though the cut off portion of Mark’s penis was reattached, doctors weren’t sure how effective the operation would be.

Physicians also said in a statement that because the major nerve has been detached, tissue from the part cut off had already died.

Alexis Bataga from Carles Police, who is investigating the case, said that Mark wanted to press charges against his wife.

Tags: womaniser, liezel betitta, colmenares memorial hospital
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pixel, Pixel XL to get software updates till October 2018

If you are willing to buy any one of the Pixel models, you can be assured of your phone being supported for the next 2 years.
 

The President Show: Latest TV satire in US mocks Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Maria Sharapova congratulates mother-to-be Serena Williams

Whether Maria Sharapova will receive a wildcard at Roland Garros will be known just a week before qualifying begins for the second major of the season. (Photo: AFP)
 

Galaxy S8’s red tint is natural to AMOLED displays, gets software fixes

The phones are claimed to be tested extensively by Samsung and are supposed to be issue free regarding its display.
 

Image of Manipuri girls forming human chain to drag bus out of mud goes viral

The image was praised for grit of the girls (Photo: Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 "Infinity Display" could cost you a fortune

Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

North Korea agrees to first ever UN rights expert visit

Kim Jong-un (File Photo)

Minister Masahiro Imamura quits over quake gaffe

Masahiro Imamura

10-year- old boy dies after alleged abuse at Islamic school in Malaysia

Mohamad Thaqif (Photo: Video grab)

Japan minister resigns over remark about 2011 tsunami

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accepted Masahiro Imamura's resignation Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Wife of Thai man blames husband, not Facebook after daughter’s murder

Facebook has been seeking ways to block videos as quickly as possible after a series of gruesome images, including murder and sexual assault, were broadcast or posted. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham