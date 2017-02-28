World, Asia

Philippines: ISIS affiliate Abu Sayyaf beheads elderly German couple

REUTERS
Published Feb 28, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 9:37 am IST
The video showed a machete-wielding militant behead Jurgen Kantner.
Jurgen Kantner who was behedaded after he failed to pay the ransom demanded by ISIS affiliate Abu Sayyaf (Photo: AP)
 Jurgen Kantner who was behedaded after he failed to pay the ransom demanded by ISIS affiliate Abu Sayyaf (Photo: AP)

Manila: The Philippines condemned on Monday the "barbaric beheading" of an elderly German captive by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf militants who posted a video of the killing after a deadline for a $600,000 ransom passed.

The video showed a machete-wielding militant behead Jurgen Kantner. The German had appealed for help twice in short video messages, saying he would be killed if ransom were not paid. Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the Philippine peace process, said officials had exhausted all efforts to save Kantner, 70, who was held on the tiny southern island of Jolo.

"We grieve as we strongly condemn the barbaric beheading of yet another kidnap victim," Dureza said in a statement. "There must be a stop to this killing of the innocent and the helpless." He made no mention of the ransom demand.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Berlin was in contact with the Philippine authorities, which had yet to confirm the authenticity of the video.

If the video turned out to be genuine, Gabriel added, it would be "one of the cruellest crimes one could imagine".

Abu Sayyaf decapitated two Canadians last year on Jolo but later freed their two companions, a Filipino woman and a Norwegian. The four were seized from a tourist resort.

The ransom demand for the Canadians was 6.4 million each. Abu Sayyaf's activities in recent years have been mainly banditry, but the Philippines believes Islamic State has been in contact with members of the group's leadership with a view to gaining a foothold in Southeast Asia.

Abu Sayyaf, which means "bearer of the sword", has capitalised on decades of instability in the southern Philippines and generated tens of millions of dollars from piracy and ransom payments.

It uses the money to buy arms, high-powered boats and modern navigation equipment, allowing it to avoid detection and seize crew of slow-moving vessels with ease.

Yacht seized

Kantner and his companion were taken captive in November while sailing on a 53-footer yacht near Sabah, eastern Malaysia, and brought to Jolo. His companion was shot dead when she tried to resist the militants.

Reports of Kantner's execution emerged on Sunday evening but the authorities cautioned that information they had received about his death was preliminary and drawn from sketchy, unverified intelligence. No body parts have been found. Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Philippines Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said Manila was seeking technological help from allies to pinpoint the location of hostages.

"We will undertake our operations to make sure we give a premium to saving the lives of the hostages, and precisely because of this our task has not been easy," Yasay said. "But we are prepared to crush them when the opportunity comes." Thousands of troops have been deployed to do that in the Abu Sayyaf strongholds of Basilan, Tawi-Tawi and Jolo islands, yet despite air and ground offensives, piracy and kidnappings continue unabated. The rebels are entrenched in local communities, complicating operations by a military that is wary of incurring civilian casualties.

Abu Sayyaf is currently holding 26 hostages - 13 Vietnamese, seven Filipinos, a Dutch national, a Japanese, two Indonesians and two Malaysians, the military says.

Experts say the group is very unlikely to free any hostages without payment.

Tags: isis, abu sayyaf, terrorism, beheading, german couple

Entertainment Gallery

Some of the winners at the 89th Academy Awards 2017 were excited while some could not hold their emotions as they arrived on the stage to collect their trophies. (Photos: AP)

89th Academy Awards: Winners hold their trophies with pride
There were hits and there were misses as celebrities came all decked up for the 89th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Photos: AP)

Oscars 2017: Best dressed and worst dressed at the red carpet
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at a fashion show held for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt dazzle on the ramp for noble cause
Numerous Bollywood stars were clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport and other locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Ajay, Sidharth, Arjun, other stars flaunt their unique style
Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Udit Narayan.

Snapped: Stars at SRK's Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Kangana, Alia, Varun, others spread their glamour around
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana wants UNESCO recognition for Charminar, Golconda

Charminar in Hyderabad.
 

From white to black, Priyanka makes a bold statement at Oscars after-party!

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is how the historic 'Moonlight' goof-up at Oscars took place!

(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Kim Jong Un ‘ordered’ brother’s killing: South Korea

According to a lawmaker, the assassination of Nam was an act of systematic terror ordered by Kim Jong Un.

North Korea executed five senior officials for ‘enraging’ Kim Jong-un: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)

Detained Philippine senator asks court to nullify arrest

Philippine Sen. Leila de Lima shows documents on her petition to dismiss charges filed against her. (Photo: AP)

4 N Korean spies involved in Kim Jong Nam’s killing in Malaysia: Seoul

Kim Jong Nam died Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur's airport in what Malaysian police say was a well-planned hit by a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman who separately wiped a liquid onto Kim's face. (Photo: AP)

Indonesian collapses after caning for breaking Islamic law

Image for representational purposes only.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham