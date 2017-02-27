World, Asia

North Korea executed five senior officials for ‘enraging’ Kim Jong-un: Seoul

AP
Published Feb 27, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
North Korea fired Kim Won Hong in Jan, over corruption, abuse of power and torture committed by his agency, Seoul said earlier this month.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korea executed five senior security officials with anti-aircraft guns because they made false reports that “enraged” leader Kim Jong-un, South Korea’s spy agency said Monday.

The comments by the National Intelligence Service in a private briefing to lawmakers come as Malaysia investigates the poisoning death of Kim’s estranged elder half brother, Kim Jong Nam. That investigation is still going on, but South Korea says it believes Kim Jong-un ordered the assassination, which took place February 13 at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

The spy agency told lawmakers that five North Korean officials in the department of recently purged state security chief Kim Won Hong were executed by anti-aircraft guns because of the false reports to Kim, South Korean lawmaker Lee Cheol Woo said. It’s not clear what false reports they allegedly made, and the NIS didn’t say how it got its information.

South Korean spies have a spotty record when reporting about high-level events in authoritarian, cloistered North Korea.

North Korea fired Kim Won Hong in January, presumably over corruption, abuse of power and torture committed by his agency, Seoul said earlier this month. The fallen minister had been seen as close to Kim Jong Un. North Korea has not publicly said anything about Kim Won Hong or about the alleged executions in his department.

Lee also cited the NIS as saying that Kim Won Hong’s dismissal was linked to those false reports, which “enraged” Kim Jong Un when they were discovered.

Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has reportedly executed or purged a large number of high-level government officials in what rival Seoul has called a “reign of terror”.

Tags: kim jong un, north korea, execution

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana wants UNESCO recognition for Charminar, Golconda

Charminar in Hyderabad.
 

From white to black, Priyanka makes a bold statement at Oscars after-party!

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is how the historic 'Moonlight' goof-up at Oscars took place!

(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Detained Philippine senator asks court to nullify arrest

Philippine Sen. Leila de Lima shows documents on her petition to dismiss charges filed against her. (Photo: AP)

4 N Korean spies involved in Kim Jong Nam’s killing in Malaysia: Seoul

Kim Jong Nam died Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur's airport in what Malaysian police say was a well-planned hit by a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman who separately wiped a liquid onto Kim's face. (Photo: AP)

Indonesian collapses after caning for breaking Islamic law

Image for representational purposes only.

IS-linked Indonesian militant shot dead after bomb attack

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka prison bus shooting kills 7: police

Gunmen sprayed bullets at the bus as it drove through a wooded area, police said, adding that four guards escaped with gunshot injuries. (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham