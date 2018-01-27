search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

95 dead, 158 injured in Taliban-claimed suicide car bombing in Kabul

REUTERS
Published Jan 27, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the deadly blast.
In chaotic scenes at the Jamuriate hospital, which is the nearest medical facility to the blast, overwhelmed doctors and nurses rushed to treat dozens of wounded lying in the corridors. (Photo: AFP)
 In chaotic scenes at the Jamuriate hospital, which is the nearest medical facility to the blast, overwhelmed doctors and nurses rushed to treat dozens of wounded lying in the corridors. (Photo: AFP)

Kabul: The casualty toll from Saturday's ambulance bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul reached at least 95 dead and 158 wounded, a health ministry official said.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast, a week after it claimed an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul in which more than 20 people were killed.

 

The bomb was hidden in an ambulance and went off at a police checkpoint in an area near foreign embassies and government buildings, officials said. Saturday is a working day in Afghanistan and the streets were busy at the time.

(Photo: AFP)

"It is a massacre," said Dejan Panic coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, which runs a nearby trauma hospital. In a message on Twitter, the group said more than 50 wounded had been brought in to that hospital alone.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and conveyed India's heartfelt condolences to next of kin of the victims.

Mirwais Yasini, a member of parliament who was nearby when the explosion occurred, said the ambulance approached the checkpoint, close to an office of the High Peace Council and several foreign embassies, and blew up.

He said a number of people were lying on the ground. People helped walking wounded away as ambulances with sirens wailing inched their way through the traffic-clogged streets of the city centre.

A plume of grey smoke rose from the blast area in the city centre and buildings hundreds of metres away were shaken by the force of the explosion.

