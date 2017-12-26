WannaCry virus attack: N Korea UN ambassador asks US to prove claim

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May. (Photo: File/Representational)

Tokyo: A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the US claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier in 2017, is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence.

The North's UN ambassador in charge of US-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."

Pak Song Il said in a telephone interview from New York late on Tuesday: "If they are so sure, show us the evidence."

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May.