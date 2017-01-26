From China to Egypt, Indians celebrate Republic Day across the world

In Egypt, members of the Indian community as well Egyptian friends of India and students of Indian language at the The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC) attended the celebrations held at the India House premises in Zamalek. (Photo: Twitter/ Indian Embassy in Egypt)

Beijing/Cairo: Patriotic fervour gripped Indians across the world as they celebrated the 68th Republic Day by unfurling the tri-colour and organising cultural festivities.

In Beijing, Indian envoy Vijay Gokhale unfurled the tricolour at the Indian Embassy where a large number of expats had gathered.

After unfurling the flag, Gokhale read the President Pranab Mukherjee's message followed by a cultural programme and screening of a short movie on 'A Day in the Life of India'.

In Shanghai, Consul General Prakash Gupta hoisted the tricolour in the presence of large gathering of Indian expats and families at the the Indian Consulate.

Indian students from Suzhou medical college also took part in the ceremony.

In Guangzhou, Consul General YK Sailas Thangal hoisted the national flag. A number of Indian expats and their families took part in the ceremony.

In Nepal, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organised a function during which Indian Ambassador Ranjit Rae felicitated 14 Bhu Pus, widows and next of kins of deceased soldiers of Indian Armed Forces by distributing cheques worth Rs 3.75 crore and a blanket each from Defence Attache, Welfare Fund.

Two Ambulances was presented to a 'Bhu Puu' organisation in Nepal.

India also donated 20 ambulances and 4 buses to various hospitals, non-profitable charitable organisations and educational institutions of different districts of Nepal to mark the occasion.

Rae also hosted a reception in the Indian Embassy ground.

In Egypt, members of the Indian community as well Egyptian friends of India and students of Indian language at the The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC) attended the celebrations held at the India House premises in Zamalek.

India's Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya hoisted the national flag and read out Mukherjee's message delivered to the nation on this occasion.

In Singapore, Republic Day event was organised by India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf.

Ashraf read out Mukherjee's message which was followed by a cultural programme where students from Indian schools in Singapore presented patriotic songs.

The High Commissioner hosted a reception this morning for the community which included business leaders.

Meanwhile, the world's largest high definition Video Wall at Singapore's Suntec Convention Centre lighted up with Singapore's greetings.

It read "India Happy 68th Republic Day" and displayed India flag.

Suntec is one of the most popular convention centre for hosting international exhibitions and conferences.