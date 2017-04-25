 LIVE !  :  Both Virat Kohli and David Warner will be looking to get RCB and SRH out of their current rut. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, RCB vs SRH: Match delayed due to rain
 
World, Asia

North Korea stages large-scale live-fire drills as US submarine docks in South

REUTERS
Published Apr 25, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 9:01 pm IST
Trump called for tougher UN sanctions on the North, saying it was a global threat and 'a problem that we have to finally solve'.
North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un (Photo: AP)
 North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korea conducted a big live-fire exercise on Tuesday to mark the foundation of its military as a US submarine docked in South Korea in a show of force amid growing concern over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

The port call by the USS Michigan came as a US aircraft carrier strike group steamed towards Korean waters and as top envoys for North Korea policy from South Korea, Japan and the United States met in Tokyo.

Fears have risen in recent weeks that North Korea would conduct another nuclear test or long-range missile launch in defiance of UN sanctions, perhaps on the Tuesday anniversary of the founding of its military.

But instead of a nuclear test or big missile launch, North Korea deployed a large number of long-range artillery units in the region of Wonsan on its east coast for a live-fire drill, South Korea's military said. North Korea has an air base in Wonsan and missiles have also been tested there.

"North Korea is conducting a large-scale firing drill in Wonsan areas this afternoon," the South's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The South Korean military was monitoring the situation and "firmly maintaining readiness", it said.

The South's Yonhap News Agency said earlier the exercise was possibly supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea's state media was defiant in a commentary marking the 85th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People's Army, saying its military was prepared "to bring to closure the history of U.S. scheming and nuclear blackmail".

"There is no limit to the strike power of the People's Army armed with our style of cutting-edge military equipment including various precision and miniaturised nuclear weapons and submarine-launched ballistic missiles," the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in a front-page editorial.

North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threat is perhaps the most serious security challenge confronting US President Donald Trump. He has vowed to prevent North Korea from being able to hit the United States with a nuclear missile and has said all options are on the table, including a military strike.

Trump sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group for exercises off the Korean peninsula as a warning to North Korea and a show of solidarity with U.S. allies.

South Korea's navy said it was conducting a live-fire exercise with US destroyers in waters west of the Korean peninsula and would soon join the carrier strike group approaching the region.

China, North Korea's sole major ally which nevertheless objects to its weapons development, has repeatedly called for calm, and its envoy for Korean affairs, Wu Dawei, was in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"We hope that all parties, including Japan, can work with China to promote an early peaceful resolution of the issue, and play the role, put forth the effort, and assume the responsibility that they should," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing.

Japan's envoy on North Korea, Kenji Kanasugi, said after talks with his US and South Korean counterparts that they agreed China should take a concrete role to resolve the crisis and it could use an oil embargo as a tool to press the North.

"We believe China has a very, very important role to play," said the US envoy for North Korea policy, Joseph Yun.

South Korea's envoy, Kim Hong-kyun, said they had also discussed how to get Russia's help to press North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 27, the Kremlin said. It did not elaborate.

Rare Senate Briefing
Matching the flurry of diplomatic and military activity in Asia, the State Department in Washington said on Monday US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would chair a special ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea on Friday.

Tillerson, along with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Joint Chiefs chairman General Joseph Dunford, would also hold a rare briefing for the entire US Senate on North Korea on Wednesday, Senate aides said.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said those meetings called by U.S. officials clearly reflected the US pressure that could "ignite a full-out war" on the Korean peninsula.

"The reality of today again proves the decision to strengthen nuclear power in quality and quantity under the banner of pursuing economic development and nuclear power was the correct one," the unidentified spokesman said in a statement issued by the North's state media.

On Monday, Trump called for tougher UN sanctions on the North, saying it was a global threat and "a problem that we have to finally solve".

"The status quo in North Korea is also unacceptable," Trump told a meeting with the 15 UN Security Council ambassadors, including China and Russia, at the White House. "The council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programmes."

The official China Daily said it was time for Pyongyang and Washington to take a step back from harsh rhetoric and heed calls for a peaceful resolution.

"Judging from their recent words and deeds, policymakers in Pyongyang have seriously misread the UN sanctions, which are aimed at its nuclear/missile provocations, not its system or leadership," the newspaper said in an editorial.

"They are at once perilously overestimating their own strength and underestimating the hazards they are brewing for themselves."

The nuclear-powered submarine the USS Michigan, which arrived in the South Korean port of Busan, is built to carry and launch ballistic missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Tags: us submarine, missile programmes, us aircraft carrier
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's last male rhino getting help from Tinder dating app

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with Tinder for a campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," focusing on the rhino named Sudan. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indians with US visas to receive visa on arrival in UAE

The circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports. (File Photo)
 

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on last day of his comeback film Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt with his 'Bhoomi' team on the last day of the shoot on set.
 

Salman Khan embodies innocence in these newly released stills from Tubelight

Salman Khan
 

Hotel sticks ‘No Sex’ notice in room for the most bizarre reason

The photo of the notice was posted by the guest on Reddit to say thank you to the hotel and that is when it went viral. (Photo: Reddit)
 

‘Felt like sh*t,’ says Kangana Ranaut on Rangoon debacle

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan: 54-yr-old lived above public toilet, held with 300 bottles of his urine

In order to arrest homeless Yamanouchi, the authorities had crawl through a 50-square-centimetre service hatch. (Photo: Usuki Municipal)

Singapore: 5 Indians jailed, fined for making false GST refund claims

However, only 5,434 Singaporean dollars worth of tax refunds made to the five men have been recovered. (Photo: Representational)

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri says to prepare for long Syria war

Ayman al-Zawahri

US Defence Secretary Mattis makes unannounced Afghan visit, will discuss war needs

Mattis was visiting just days after a bloody Taliban attack that killed more than 100 Afghans on a base in the country's north. (Photo: AP/File)

I’ll eat his liver: Duterte says he can be ‘50 times’ worse than terrorists

He has warned he may place the southern Philippines, scene of a decades-long Muslim separatist rebellion, under martial rule if terrorism threats spin out of control. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham