UAE: 5-yr-old dies after mother runs car over him by accident

Ras Al Khaimah: In an unfortunate incident, a five-year old Emirati boy died after he was accidentally run over by his mother in her car on Friday.

According to a report in Gulf News, the incident happened near the victim’s family house in the Shamal district of Ras Al Khaimah.

The boy was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident where he was declared dead. He had suffered intense injuries including fractures in his skull and spine.

According to police investigations, the boy’s mother was about to leave the house when the accident happened.

The mother was reportedly unaware of her son’s presence as she started her car. She rushed the child to the hospital after she realised her mistake but couldn’t save him.

While the police are investigating the incident, Colonel Arif Al Kaz, Director of Al Mamoura Police station advised parents to check the area surrounding their vehicles before leaving their house. He also urged parents to install vehicle sensors to curb such instances.