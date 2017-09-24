 LIVE !  :  Making a comeback to the side, Aaron Finch hammered a hundred to help Australia score 293 in the third ODI against India. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Aussies implode after Aaron Flinch’s blitz
 
Singapore: Indian-origin bodybuilder dies an hour after first kick-boxing match

Published Sep 24, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
The match was called off in five minutes after the referee noticed Subramanian's nose bleeding.
Pradip Subramanian had taken on YouTube personality Steven Lim, 42, in the 'celebrity' Muay Thai for the inaugural event of Asian Fighting Championship on Saturday.
Singapore: A 32-year-old Indian-origin bodybuilder in Singapore died of cardiac arrest, an hour after he stepped into the ring for a "celebrity" bout of Thai kick- boxing, local media reported.

Pradip Subramanian had taken on YouTube personality Steven Lim, 42, in the "celebrity" Muay Thai match at Marina Bay Sands for the inaugural event of the Asian Fighting Championship Saturday evening, The Straits Times reported on Sunday.

Subramanian, president of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Singapore, had replaced former "Singapore Idol" runner-up and singer Sylvester Sim, who pulled out of the match citing to insurance issues.

Both Lim and Sim were contestants in the first "Singapore Idol" series in 2004.

The match was called off in five minutes after the referee noticed Subramanian's nose bleeding and declared Lim, 41, the winner by technical knockout.

Subramanian took a few blows on his head but was still standing after the match ended. Later he appeared to be losing consciousness while in a corner, and had to be helped out of the ring and taken to hospital.

A preliminary report released today by the Singapore General Hospital found Subramanian suffered a cardiac arrest which led to his death after the kick-boxing match.

According to AFC Holding Singapore, SGH's preliminary report said Subramanian "suffered a cardiac arrest respiratory failure episode which led to his passing".

It added that the final medical report will be released in 30 to 60 days.

Lim paid tribute to Subramanian on Facebook, saying: "Rest in Peace, my really truly respected fearless warrior and fighter."

Event organisers Axseed Events and Muse Fitness Club, Singapore expressed sadness.

In a statement, they affirmed "our support to Subramanian's family, friends and associates".

The incident left netizens shocked who questioned the organisers' decision to include Subramanian at the last moment after Sim withdrew from the match.

Police have said they are investigating Subramanian's death, according to a Channel News Asia report on Sunday.

