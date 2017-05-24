Indonesia: Twin blasts in Jakarta kill 2 including suspected suicide bomber

Police officers arrive on the scene after an explosion near a bus stop in the Kampung Melayu area of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

Jakarta: Indonesian police said on Wednesday that there had been two explosions in the eastern part of the capital Jakarta near a bus station. Police said that two people had been killed, including a suspected suicide bomber.

Andry Wibowo, the head of East Jakarta police, told Metro TV that people had heard two explosions and three people had been hurt.

"There were two blasts at around 9:00 pm, close to each other, there are three victims," East Jakarta police chief Andry Wibowo told TV station MetroTV, without saying whether the victims had been killed or injured.

"From the damage I can see, the explosions were pretty big." It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts at the Kampung Melayu terminal.