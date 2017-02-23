 LIVE !  :  While India and Australia battle it out in the middle, a lot of eyes will be on captains of both the sides – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the four-match Test series starting in Pune. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
World, Asia

Kim Jong-nam's autopsy illegal and immoral: North Korea media

AFP
Published Feb 23, 2017, 9:03 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 9:04 am IST
KCNA said Malaysia bore responsiblity for the death, and accused it of conspiring with South Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on May 10, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Kim Jong Nam, right, exiled half brother of Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on May 10, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Kim Jong Nam, right, exiled half brother of Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korea’s state media broke a 10-day silence Thursday on the murder of Kim Jong-Un’s half brother, launching a ferocious assault on Malaysia for “immoral” handling of the case and for playing politics with the corpse.

In its first comments on the airport assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, KCNA said Malaysia bore responsiblity for the death, and accused it of conspiring with South Korea.

"Malaysia is obliged to hand his body to the DPRK (North Korea) side as it made an autopsy and forensic examination of it in an illegal and immoral manner", the North's Korean Jurists Committee said, in comments carried by the state-run news agency.

Malaysia has not released the corpse "under the absurd pretext" that it needs a DNA sample from the dead man's family, it said in a lengthy statement that never identified the victim.

"This proves that the Malaysian side is going to politicize the transfer of the body in utter disregard of international law and morality and thus attain a sinister purpose," it said.

Malaysia is holding four people -- a North Korean man, a Malaysian, and women from Indonesia and Vietnam -- over the February 13 attack on Kim Jong-Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he waited for a flight to Macau.

Leaked CCTV footage shows the portly Kim being approached by two women who appear to put something in his face.

Moments later he is seen asking for help from airport staff, who direct him to a clinic.

Malaysian police said he suffered a seizure and died before he reached hospital.

An autopsy has ruled out heart failure, with investigators focusing on the theory that a toxin was applied to his face, in what South Korea has insisted was a targeted assassination.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se said Wednesday in London that the killing was a chance for the international community "to take a series of steps" against the North.

Yun said the assassination by the North, if confirmed, would constitute a "serious breach" of international order.

"If North Korea is confirmed to have been behind the killing, the international community would view this as a state-led act of terrorism that infringes upon Malaysia's sovereignty", Yun was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency after a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Malaysian police say they want to talk to a total of eight North Koreans, although they think several may have fled to Pyongyang immediately after the killing.

The wanted men include a diplomat from the North Korean embassy to Kuala Lumpur, as well as an airline employee.

The North's statement, issued in both English and Korean, repeated Pyongyang's demand for a joint investigation, stressing it was ready to dispatch a delegation.

It said Malaysia had initially claimed the death was from heart failure and that there was no need for any post-mortem examination.

"The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land," KCNA said.

"The unfriendly attitude of the Malaysian side found a more striking manifestation in the matter of transferring his body to the DPRK side.

"The DPRK... will watch the future attitude of the Malaysian side."

Tags: kim jong nam, kim jong un, half brother, murder
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy S8, S8 + with on-screen home button spotted

Moreover, Galaxy S8 and S+ could carry a price tag of $950 (approx. Rs 64,000) and $1050 (approx. Rs 70,000) respectively.
 

Live cricket score| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

While India and Australia battle it out in the middle, a lot of eyes will be on captains of both the sides – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the four-match Test series starting in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Cool facts about 7 Earth-size planets circling single star

Seven new Earth-sized exoplanets that may be able to sustain life have been discovered orbiting a star 39 light years away. (Photo: NASA)
 

Video: Woman cyclist chases cat callers and teaches them a lesson

That's how it's done (Photo: YouTube)
 

Swedish councillor calls for 'sex breaks' at work for better relationships

He said there are studies that show sex is healthy (Photo: YouTube)
 

Man's inspiring Facebook post on his ex-wife's birthday goes viral

He asked readers to raise strong women and good men (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Attempt to get at Kim Jong-Ham's body in Malaysia

Kim Jong-Ham

Afghanistan revises penal code, criminalises sexual exploitation of boys

In turn, many adolescent victims are said to grow up to have boy lovers of their own, repeating the cycle of abuse. (Photo: AFP)

ISIS’ new weaponised drone fleet causes worry for Iraq-US forces

In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 photo, an Iraqi officer inspects drones belonging to Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Suspects coated hands with poison, wiped it on King Jong Nam’s face: Malaysia

File photo of Kim Jong Nam (Photo: AP)

Ex-Hong Kong leader gets 20 months in jail for misconduct

Donald Tsang, former leader of Hong Kong. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham