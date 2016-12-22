World, Asia

Learn lessons from China-Trump spat: Chinese media warns India

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2016, 6:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 6:45 pm IST
It suggested India should pay some attention to the recent interaction between Beijing and Trump over Taiwan.
President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China's official media on Thursday warned India against using the Dalai Lama "card", saying New Delhi should stop behaving like a "spoilt kid" and learn lessons from how China handled Donald Trump after the US President-elect challenged 'One-China' policy.

"Sometimes, India behaves like a spoilt kid, carried away by the lofty crown of being 'the biggest democracy in the world.' India has the potential to be a great nation, but the country's vision is shortsighted," an article in the state-run Global Times said.

It said India "should draw some lessons from the recent interactions between Beijing and Trump over Taiwan."

"After putting out feelers to test China's determination to protect its essential interests, Trump has met China's restrained but pertinent countermeasures, and must have understood that China's bottom line - sovereign integrity and national unity - is untouchable," the paper said.

While the article did not elaborate on counter measures, China besides protesting to Trump over his phone call to the Taiwanese President and his comments questioning One-China policy, also seized an "unmanned underwater vehicle" in the disputed South China Sea, the first such incident in the area.

The drone was returned subsequently after protests from US and Mr Trump, an incident seen as an attempt by China to flex its muscles ahead of the President-elect taking over office in January.

The drone operated by a US survey vessel in the South China Sea was seized by a Chinese navy ship.

"Even the US would have to think twice before it messes with China on such sensitive problems, so what makes India so confident that it could manage?," the article sounding strident in it tone and tenor said, referring to India going to Mongolia's assistance by granting $1 billion aid after Beijing imposed a blockade in retaliation to Ulaanbaatar hosting Dalai Lama in November despite China protests.

The Mongolian Ambassador to India had sought New Delhi's help to overcome China's counter measures. However, the Mongolian government has given in and pledged that it will never invite Dalai Lama again.

Tags: taiwan, donald trump, one china policy, south china sea
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
Priyanka Chopra and the team of her Punjabi production 'Sarvann' were seen on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka grooves to Punjabi beats on Kapil Sharma's show
2016 has been a year of loss and suffering. This year, we lost many gems. From Jayalalithaa to Prince, the world lost some of its greatest legends. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the year that went by, and the stars that stopped shinning.

Yearender 2016: The stars that stopped shining
B-Town celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Sonam, Alia, others stars are stylish travellers
Numerous celebrities were snapped at the screening of 'Dangal' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs from various fields come out for Aamir's Dangal screening
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Sushmita, Farhan, Sakshi, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's boyhood home is going back on the auction block

Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

US-based cleric Gulen rejects links to Russian envoy's killing

Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to the widow of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Marina during a farewell ceremony at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: AP)

China-US ties face new uncertainties: Chinese Foreign Minister

President-elect Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping

Putin: Russia's military is stronger than anyone's

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: File)

China says it will cooperate with Trump but warns on Taiwan

US president elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File)

South Korean court holds hearing on impeached president

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham