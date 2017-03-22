World, Asia

North Korea has no fear of US sanctions move, will pursue nuclear arms: envoy

REUTERS
Published Mar 22, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 8:40 am IST
'All he was talking about is for the United States to take military actions on DPRK,' Choe said.
Choe Myong Nam, deputy ambassador at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva.
 Choe Myong Nam, deputy ambassador at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

Geneva: North Korea has nothing to fear from any U.S. move to broaden sanctions aimed at cutting it off from the global financial system and will pursue "acceleration" of its nuclear and missile programmes, a North Korean envoy told Reuters on Tuesday.

This includes developing a "pre-emptive first strike capability" and an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), said Choe Myong Nam, deputy ambassador at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

Reuters, quoting a senior U.S. official in Washington, reported on Monday that the Trump administration is considering sweeping sanctions as part of a broad review of measures to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

"I think this is stemming from the visit by the Secretary of State (Rex Tillerson) to Japan, South Korea and China...We of course are not afraid of any act like that," Choe told Reuters.

"Even prohibition of the international transactions system, the global financial system, this kind of thing is part of their system that will not frighten us or make any difference." He called existing sanctions "heinous and inhumane".

North Korea has been under sanctions for "half a century" but the communist state survives by placing an emphasis on juche or "self-sufficiency", he said. His country wants a forum set up to examine the "legality and legitimacy of the sanctions regime".

He denounced joint annual military exercises currently being carried out by the United States and South Korea on the divided peninsula and criticised remarks by Tillerson during his talks with regional allies last week.

"All he was talking about is for the United States to take military actions on DPRK," Choe said, using the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea rejects claims by Washington and Seoul that the military drills are defensive. They involve strategic nuclear bombers and a nuclear submarine, Columbus, that recently entered South Korean ports, he said.

"In the light of such huge military forces involved in the joint military exercises, we have no other choice but to continue with our full acceleration of the nuclear programmes and missile programmes. It is because of these hostile activities on the part of the United States and South Korea."

"We strengthen our national defence capability as well as pre-emptive strike capabilities with nuclear forces as a centrepiece," Choe said.

Asked to comment on Choe's remarks, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman, Anna Richey-Allen, called on North Korea "to refrain from provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric...and to make the strategic choice to fulfil its international obligations and commitments and return to serious talks.”

Choe declined to give technical details of North Korea's latest rocket engine test on Sunday - seen as a possible prelude to a partial ICBM flight - calling it a great historical event that would lead to "fruitful outcomes".

"I can tell you for sure that the inter-continental ballistic rockets of the DPRK will be launched at any time and at any place as decided by our Supreme Leadership," Choe said, recalling leader Kim Jong Un's pledge in a New Year's address.

Analysts say North Korea has likely mastered the technology to power the different stages of an ICBM and may show it off soon, but is likely still a long way from being able to hit the mainland United States.

"The United States has been talking about launching pre-emptive strikes at North Korea," Choe said. "And we have been prepared to deter, to counter-attack such attacks on the part of the United States.

"We would utilise every possible means in our hands and the inter-continental ballistic rocket is one of them."

Tags: missile programmes, washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India captain Virat Kohli is Donald Trump of world sport: Australian media
 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Singapore: Indian-origin man jailed 10 yrs for killing woman 16 years ago

Gunasegaran confessed in 2013 to the killing of a woman Soh San, whose body was found riddled with stab wounds. (Representational image)

China snubs India, will go ahead with Silk Road

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

North Korea nuclear programme in 'new phase': IAEA

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Yukiya Amano

Suicide car bomber kills 6 from intelligence service: Afghan official

Hayatullah Hayat blamed Taliban for the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

Drunk pals cause Vietnam flood with prank

Local police also said the March 15 incident could cause water shortages and drought as the hot season approaches. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham