World, Asia

ISIS’ new weaponised drone fleet causes worry for Iraq-US forces

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2017, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 4:13 pm IST
The drones are about six feet wide with swept wings and are armed with a small bomb placed in its fuselage.
In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 photo, an Iraqi officer inspects drones belonging to Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
 In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 photo, an Iraqi officer inspects drones belonging to Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

In a worrying trend, an increasing number of armed drone strikes have been conducted by Islamic State (ISIS) in northern Iraq after it formally announced its new "Unmanned Aircraft of the Mujahideen" unit last month.

According to a Washington Post report, ISIS claimed that the unit has a fleet of unmanned drones equipped with bombs that had killed or injured many soldiers already.

The drones are about six feet wide with swept wings and are armed with a small bomb placed in its fuselage.

While the claims about casualties might be an exaggeration, US officials have acknowledged the existence of the drone fleet and were quoted to have said that the group is increasingly using technology to kill enemies.

Even though the drones cannot match the potential and ability of arms used by the US Military, the US and Iraqi forces have found enough reason to alert their troops on the frontlines.

While the drones cannot handle heavy bombs and rockets, they can carry small bombs which have an effective blast radius of 30-45 feet and can kill or injure dozens of people if dropped in a crowded area.

"Although dangerous, and effective as a propaganda tactic, it has limited operational effect on the battlefield and will not change the outcome," Air Force Col. John L. Dorrian, spokesman for the US-led coalition opposing the Islamic State, was quoted as saying.

The officials also were quoted saying that the strategy would not affect the government's plans to recapture Mosul, which was taken over by ISIS in 2014.

However, the move has forced the coalition troops to take extra precautionary measures against drones, such as early-detection systems and electronic jamming. The forces have also intensified the search to find the factories where the drones are being modified for attacks.

Tags: isis, armed drones, us-iraqi forces, terrorism

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
With his film 'Aa Gaya Hero' gearing up for release, Govinda was seen on the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda showcases his trademark dance moves on Indian Idol
The leads of 'Rangoon' promoted the film in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Mumbai, Saif, Shahid, Kangana promote Rangoon in Delhi
Mira Rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Rajkummar is all set to sweep 2017 awards with Vikramaditya's Trapped

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar's 4th consecutive 100-crore film

A still from the film.
 

Okay to be attracted to members of same sex, says Health Ministry

Image for representational purpose only
 

Watch: Umar Akmal hits back at journalist after comparisons with Virat Kohli

Umar Akmal hit back on being compared with Virat Kohli, saying that the comparison is unfair, as they play in different positions on the batting order. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Pizza Hut offers free pizzas to ISRO employees

(Representational image)
 

Suspect in Malayalam actress molestation case detained from actor-director's flat

Four people from the actress’ latest film unit have been reportedly under the Police’s scanner.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Suspects coated hands with poison, wiped it on King Jong Nam’s face: Malaysia

File photo of Kim Jong Nam (Photo: AP)

Ex-Hong Kong leader gets 20 months in jail for misconduct

Donald Tsang, former leader of Hong Kong. (Photo: AP)

Kabul to set penalties for sexual slavery and abuse of boys

(Photo: AFP/Representational)

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte a serial killer: senator

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, speaks to erring policemen during an audience at the Presidential Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines on February 9. (Photo: AP)

Kim Jong Nam assassination: No cause of death ascertained yet

Kim Jong Nam (Photo: AP/FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham